AT&T doling out free trials of premium channels throughout April
But you don't get all of them for the entire month
It's not uncommon to get free trials of premium channels. In fact, it's a practice that's been going on for decades. (Who among us can't remember watching HBO way past their bedtime as a youngster.) Now, AT&T is looking to capitalize on the practice as everyone's stuck at home for at least a few more weeks.
Per Deadline , the premium channels owned by WarnerMedia (which, of course, also owns AT&T and AT&T TV Now) will be offered as free trials throughout April. But you won't get them all at the same time — and they're not all available on all of AT&T's television options. Here's how it breaks down:
- STARZ: Available March 26 to April 4, but only if you have DirecTV and U-Verse.
- EPIX: April 4-16 across all of the options.
- HBO and Cinemax: April 17-20
That's maybe not quite as exciting as some headlines have made it sound, but a free trial of a premium is a free trial of a premium — especially good when we've got new Westworld and Outlander on hand.
