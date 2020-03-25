AT&T doling out free trials of premium channels throughout April

Source: HBO/WarnerMedia (Image credit: HBO/WarnerMedia)

It's not uncommon to get free trials of premium channels. In fact, it's a practice that's been going on for decades. (Who among us can't remember watching HBO way past their bedtime as a youngster.) Now, AT&T is looking to capitalize on the practice as everyone's stuck at home for at least a few more weeks.

Per Deadline , the premium channels owned by WarnerMedia (which, of course, also owns AT&T and AT&T TV Now) will be offered as free trials throughout April. But you won't get them all at the same time — and they're not all available on all of AT&T's television options. Here's how it breaks down:

STARZ: Available March 26 to April 4, but only if you have DirecTV and U-Verse.

EPIX: April 4-16 across all of the options.

HBO and Cinemax: April 17-20

That's maybe not quite as exciting as some headlines have made it sound, but a free trial of a premium is a free trial of a premium — especially good when we've got new Westworld and Outlander on hand.