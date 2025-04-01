This April Fools' Day deal is no prank — buy classic movies and TV shows at big discounts

By published

You can now digitally own classic and fan-favorite movies and TV shows for as little as $4.

Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig in Knives Out
Daniel Craig in Knives Out (Image credit: Lionsgate)

On April Fools' Day, you have to be a little wary of any headlines you see. So you can be forgiven for thinking that being able to buy digital on-demand movies like Daniel Craig’s Knives Out and Kristen Stewart’s Love Lies Bleeding or entire classic TV series like Breaking Bad at big discounts seems a little too good to be true. But in fact, the deal is real, courtesy of Fandango.

Only for today, April 1, Fandango at Home is allowing consumers to buy digital versions of select movies for just $4 and entire TV series for $20. The deals apply to more than 600 titles available on-demand on their site.

In addition to the aforementioned titles above, some popular movies hail from A24 (The Zone of Interest, Midsommar, Ex Machina, Uncut Gems and more) and others like Machete Kills, Angel Has Fallen, Up in the Air, Horrible Bosses and more. On the TV side, entire series available include Star Trek: Picard, New Girl and The Shield.

Again, these deals will allow you to digitally own these titles. No need to worry about watching them in 48 hours before they disappear or signing up for whatever streaming service they are on this month — you purchase them and they are yours to watch whenever you want.

In addition to the general $4 movie deal and $20 TV series deal, Fandango at Home is also offering a special package specifically designed for the April Fools' holiday. Called the Master of Comedy five-pack bundle, you can get all of Analyze This, Analyze That, Club Paradise, National Lampoon’s Vacation and Caddyshack for $10.

For reference, movies that are not included in this deal can cost anywhere from $8 to $20 to buy digitally through Fandango at Home.

There is no subscription required to Fandango at Home to get access to this deal. All you need to do to buy and start watching these discounted movies and TV shows is have a compatible smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, mobile device or game console.

An official end time for the sale was not shared in Fandango’s announcement, but as it is a one-day special offer, we would suggest making any purchase prior to midnight.

Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston

Michael Balderston

