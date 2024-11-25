Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd is teaming up with Jamie Bell for a major new drama.

Gadd, the man behind Netflix's controversial smash hit Baby Reindeer, has created Half Man, a new six-part drama.

Half Man, which will be shown on the BBC in the UK and HBO in the US, follows estranged "brothers" Niall (Jamie Bell) and Ruben (Richard Gadd).

Richard Gadd, creator, writer and executive producer, says: "I am delighted to confirm I will be playing Ruben in the newly crowned Half Man for the BBC / HBO alongside the incomparable Jamie Bell. When I wrote the show, I did it with him in mind, never thinking for a second we would manage to land him. So I could not be happier for everything that has come to pass in getting him on board. He is one of the greatest actors of his generation and I am so looking forward to seeing what he does with the role."

Jamie Bell will play Niall in Half Man (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teasing the plot, the makers say: "When Ruben shows up unexpectedly at Niall's wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost 40 years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults — with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. Half Man will capture the wild energy of a changing city — a changing world, even — and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question... What does it mean to be a man?"

Jamie Bell, best known for Billy Elliot and Snowpiercer, says: "I'm so excited to join this incredible creative team. Richard has once again crafted something poignant and singular. I'm honored to have been asked to bring this to life with him."

Baby Reindeer has been the talked-about show of the year on Netflix and so Gadd's latest project is sure to be of interest around the world.

Kara Buckley, Senior Vice President HBO Drama Programming, says: "Like so many others, we were wowed by Richard Gadd's acting prowess in Baby Reindeer, and have long admired Jamie Bell. We simply can't think of a better duo to bring this powerful story to life."

Half Man will be filmed in Scotland in 2025.