BBC weather presenter assures us BBC Weather app predictions of 13,508mph winds in London and temperatures above 400 degrees in Nottingham is a bug

BBC weather presenter Matt Taylor has assured everyone the BBC's Weather prediction of hurricane winds over 13,000 miles per hour and temperatures above 400 degrees today in the UK is a "data glitch".

Like many people in the country, before getting on with the day I tend to take a look at what the weather has in store for us on the BBC website and did a double take when I saw impossibly high wind speeds predicted. At the time of writing, the wind speed in London is currently forecast to be over 3,000 mph! But to reassure anyone worried that there was a hurricane on the way, Matt took to Twitter, writing: "Don’t be alarmed folks - Hurricane Milton hasn't made it to us here in the UK!

"There's been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online. Folk are working to solve the issue. "No need to panic buy plywood and candles."

Don’t be alarmed folks - Hurricane Milton hasn’t made it to us here in the UK!There’s been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online. Folk are working to solve the issue.No need to panic buy plywood and candles pic.twitter.com/3tYWm9lyx7October 10, 2024

Another BBC weather presenter, Simon King, also echoed Matt's message. He wrote: "Oops, don't be alarmed by some of our app data this morning. Be assured there won't be 14408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404°C. It is being looked at and hopefully sorted asap."

People around the country have been posting screenshots of BBC Weather's crazy weather predictions. In Nottingham, people are discussing the fact that not only do they have to deal with winds of over 14,000 mph, but the temperature is currently predicted to hit a high of over 400 degrees!

While users in Edinburgh joked that they were pretty certain the BBC weather app was wrong today have awoken to predictions of winds of over 7,000 mph.

(Image credit: BBC)

So currently everyone in the UK seems to be playing a game of who can come up with the wildest weather prediction.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BBC Weather issued a statement saying sorry for the errors: "You may have noticed some data issues on our app and website. We are working hard to fix it quickly. Sorry — please bear with us."

The prediction of hurricane winds is obviously unfortunate timing given that a real hurricane, Hurricane Milton, has hit Florida in America.

Let's hope the BBC weather app returns to normal soon.