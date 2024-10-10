BBC weather presenter assures us BBC Weather app predictions of 13,508mph winds in London and temperatures above 400 degrees in Nottingham is a bug
BBC Weather says 'sorry' as glitch leads to impossible weather predictions...
BBC weather presenter Matt Taylor has assured everyone the BBC's Weather prediction of hurricane winds over 13,000 miles per hour and temperatures above 400 degrees today in the UK is a "data glitch".
Like many people in the country, before getting on with the day I tend to take a look at what the weather has in store for us on the BBC website and did a double take when I saw impossibly high wind speeds predicted. At the time of writing, the wind speed in London is currently forecast to be over 3,000 mph! But to reassure anyone worried that there was a hurricane on the way, Matt took to Twitter, writing: "Don’t be alarmed folks - Hurricane Milton hasn't made it to us here in the UK!
"There's been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online. Folk are working to solve the issue. "No need to panic buy plywood and candles."
Don’t be alarmed folks - Hurricane Milton hasn’t made it to us here in the UK!There’s been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online. Folk are working to solve the issue.No need to panic buy plywood and candles pic.twitter.com/3tYWm9lyx7October 10, 2024
Another BBC weather presenter, Simon King, also echoed Matt's message. He wrote: "Oops, don't be alarmed by some of our app data this morning. Be assured there won't be 14408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404°C. It is being looked at and hopefully sorted asap."
People around the country have been posting screenshots of BBC Weather's crazy weather predictions. In Nottingham, people are discussing the fact that not only do they have to deal with winds of over 14,000 mph, but the temperature is currently predicted to hit a high of over 400 degrees!
While users in Edinburgh joked that they were pretty certain the BBC weather app was wrong today have awoken to predictions of winds of over 7,000 mph.
So currently everyone in the UK seems to be playing a game of who can come up with the wildest weather prediction.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
BBC Weather issued a statement saying sorry for the errors: "You may have noticed some data issues on our app and website. We are working hard to fix it quickly. Sorry — please bear with us."
The prediction of hurricane winds is obviously unfortunate timing given that a real hurricane, Hurricane Milton, has hit Florida in America.
Let's hope the BBC weather app returns to normal soon.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!