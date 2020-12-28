BBC1 and Netflix's The Serpent spoilers in full

New eight-part TV series The Serpent is already tipped as a 2021 one-to-watch. But if you can’t wait for the real life crime drama’s debut on BBC1 at 9pm on New Year’s Day, you’re in luck.

We’ve rounded up a series of clips and spoilers below!

The premise of BBC1 and Netflix’s The Serpent

The Serpent is based on the crimes and killings committed by con artist Charles Sobhraj on the Asian "Hippy Trail" in the 1970s.

Posing as international gem dealers Sobhraj and his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc travelled across Thailand, Nepal and India in 1975 and 1976, becoming the chief suspects in a series of murders.

The couple continually evaded arrest until Herman Knippenberg, a junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok, helped track down Sobhraj, who had become Interpol’s most-wanted man.



The complete guide to 70s serial killer drama The Serpent



The stars of The Serpent

Tahar Rahim stars as multiple murderer Charles Sobhraj, Jenna Coleman plays Sobhraj’s girlfriend and accomplice Marie-Andrée Leclerc. Billy Howle and Ellie Bamber play Herman and Angela Knippenberg, the couple determined to bring them to justice.

The Serpent also stars Tim McInnerny, William Brand, Nicole Beutler, Amesh Edireweera, Mathilde Warnier, Grégoire Isvarine and Stuart Bowman.

The Serpent clips and trailers

The Serpent short trailer

The Serpent full trailer

The Serpent long clip: Sobhraj and Leclerc fly to Hong Kong on a forged passport to make a gem deal

BBC spoilers for the first two episodes of The Serpent

The Serpent Episode 1

Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim), Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman) and Ajay (Amesh Edireweera) flee Bangkok for Nepal, where they scour the iconic hippie streets for victims.

After Sobhraj loses the group’s money in a card game, tension rises in the gang until Leclerc overcomes her crisis of conscience to deliver Sobhraj his next prey. The group flees on a frenzied trip around Asia, leaving destruction in their wake.

In March 1976, Nadine (Mathilde Warnier) helps Herman (Billy Howle) and Angela (Ellie Bamber) to accumulate evidence by taking undercover photos of the suspects and their private apartment...

The Serpent Episode 2



Chiang Mai, September 1975. French backpacker Dominique (Fabien Frankel) is befriended by Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim), drugged and taken back to his apartment, where Sobhraj and Leclerc (Jenna Coleman) promise to nurse him back to health.

By the time Dominique realises the terrible things happening in the apartment, he is trapped.

In March 1976, Nadine (Mathilde Warnier) and Remi (Grégoire Isvarine) tell their chilling story to Herman (Billy Howle), Angela (Ellie Bamber) and Paul (Tim McInnerny). It dawns on Herman that the man he is pursuing may be connected to many more than two deaths. As Herman starts to piece together Sobhraj’s crimes, Nadine walks into terrifying danger.

When and where is The Serpent showing

The Serpent debuts on BBC1 at 9 p.m. on New Year's Day and will be available on Netflix soon afterwards.