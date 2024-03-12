Ben Miller on his Death in Paradise murder: 'I got shivved with an ice pick, like Trotsky!'

Ex Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has jokingly compared his ice-pick death on the show to the assassination of Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky.

Ben's time on the hit BBC One drama came to an end brutally when his character DI Richard Poole was murdered with an ice pick. Of course, Trotsky was infamously murdered in the same way when he was assassinated in 1940.

"I got shivved with an ice pick, like Trotsky," smiled Ben, as he chatted on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh about his Death in Paradise demise. He jokingly added: "I can only imagine the writer resented me leaving!"

Richard Poole was murdered in the opening episode of season 3. He attends a university reunion with old friends on Saint Marie but is quickly bumped off with an ice pick.

But Ben recalls being murdered on the show as being great because he had plenty of time to relax, while the rest of the cast were busy trying to solve his death.

"The being murdered in Death in Paradise is one of the best jobs on the planet because of course you only have to be there in your death scene and you get all that time off while everyone else is trying to solve the murder.”

Poor Ben got very hot in Richard's suits (Image credit: BBC)

DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) was called over from the UK to solve Richard's death, in what we believe is one of the best Death in Paradise episodes.

Ben, who'll return to our screens soon for a third series of his ITV drama Professor T, also spoke to host Alan Titchmarsh about how hot he got shooting Death in Paradise on Guadeloupe which doubles for Saint Marie.

Poor Ben was boiling because stuffy Richard always insisted on wearing a suit, no matter the weather. Ben revealed that he'd take as many clothes off as possible to stay cool.

"Unfortunately we used to go in the summer… in a wool suit! Basically, if you ever saw a shot of me and you couldn't see an item of clothing I wasn't wearing it."

Ben made a brief cameo appearance in Death in Paradise season 10 episode 6, where Richard offered some words of wisdom to Camille from beyond the grave. Aside from Death in Paradise, Ben enjoyed a stint in Bridgerton as Lord Archibald Featherington and played Colonel Lancaster in Paddington 2.