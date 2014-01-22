Benidorm's Janine Duvitski: 'People really do seem to believe I'm a swinger!'

Playing one half of Benidorm's outrageous swinger couple, Janine Duvitski has found herself in many sexually adventurous situations. So when fans meet her, they often forget she's not her saucy character...

"When I come out to film in Benidorm, you do get tourists shouting things at me and Kenny Ireland (who plays Donald) as if you're those characters. People do seem to really believe I'm Jacqueline and get up to all the stuff she does. If they're drunk and loud in the middle of the afternoon it can sometimes get quite embarrassing. I love all our fans though, so I never say much back to them and generally smile.

"There are definitely people in and around Benidorm who are like the characters in the show. I had some friends who came out and went for a ride all around the resort and they kept thinking they were on the Benidorm set because, you know, there are always people on mobility scooters, and there are people who are a bit overweight and stuff... The show really captures the feel of the place. I don't know if they're heightening it, it feels like maybe they are, but I'd never want it to seem we're laughing at the people who holiday in Benidorm."

In this Thursday's episode, Donald and Jacqueline are in a volleyball tournament at the Solana which goes rather well for them...

"I think this series has been more about the people staying at the Solana and I'd love it to continue that way," says Janine. "There's a feeling I get, that ITV like to get guest stars in to make it a bit more 'blingy'. With the holiday format it's very easy to bring in guest stars. We did meet Joan Collins, but sadly we didn't have a scene with her. She seems to really like the show, which is great."

Now in its sixth series, Janine's an experienced hand at the Benidorm lifestyle. "I like to make a holiday of it and love to get a tan! They can spray it on us at the beginning! I justify it by thinking Jacquline goes to sunbed shops back in England to prepare!

"I read lots while I'm in Benidorm. I have lots of kids at home and it's always busy, but between filming I've got time so I read a lot. My husband comes out, too, and then it really does feel like a holiday. We love having Tapas in the old town, it's really lovely."

*Benidorm screens on ITV on Thursdays at 9pm