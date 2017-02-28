Benidorm’s Sherrie Hewson: ‘Joyce finds it very difficult to love a man, just like me!’ (VIDEO)

In our revealing video chat, Sherrie Hewson reveals what's coming up for Joyce Temple-Savage in the new Benidorm…

Sherrie Hewson is back running the Solana as Joyce Temple-Savage when the ninth series Benidorm gets underway this Wednesday (ITV, 9pm). But this time in she has a new rival in the reception area and she’s not happy…

“Sam is a rep for holidays within the hotel – she’s employed by Joyce, but by Crystal Hennessy-Vass, who is Joan Collins’ character,” explains Sherrie. “Sam is younger and sexier, so Joyce hates her immediately. And they have this battle going on, with Joyce saying Sam will never work for me, and who do you think you are? Joyce is forever protecting her own space!”

One person Sherrie is delighted to see return is Only Fools & Horses star John Challis, who's back playing ducker and diver Monty. He still has the hots for Joyce, so how will this play out?

“Joyce’s love is Monty!’ says Sherrie. “I think he really does love her but Joyce finds it very difficult to love a man, just like me! Joyce has been on her own for a long as I have, so we’re almost mirrored! It’s very hard when you’ve been on your own to for so long to accept a man in your life – you can’t deal with men in your home any more. Joyce is like that.

“Joyce is more open than me in that she might get into bed with Monty, not till they’re married. As a man I’m sure that’s what he’s looking for.

“All the fans tell me they think Joyce and Monty would be a great partnership. We don’t have any sex scenes, and I don’t think they’ve even had a kiss yet. But I think they are very endearing and lovable and that’s what the audience like.”

As with every series of Benidorm, there are plenty of guest stars rocking up. Performing in Neptunes this year are legendary Ska band Madness, which thrilled Sherrie.

“Madness were wonderful. Because we've always had tribute bands in Benidorm, I thought it was a Madness tribute band, until Suggs walked in. I couldn’t believe it!”

Sherrie always has a great time when filming in Benidorm and told us how the cast often spend their down time at the weekend frequenting the karaoke bars in the resort. She’s even been thrown out of one of them for singing Kung Fu Fighting really badly, as she explains in our next video…

Watch our additional video on the fun Sherrie has in the resort between filming...