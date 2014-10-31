Bette Midler joins Joanna Lumley for new ITV special

Legendary US performer Bette Midler will star in her first ever UK television special, Bette Midler: One Night Only, which will be shown on ITV in December.

Hosted by Joanna Lumley, the one-off studio show will feature musical performances, candid chat and plenty of laughs in front of a celebrity audinece.

Grammy Award-winner Bette will sing some of her classic hits including Wind Beneath My Wings, From A Distance and The Rose as well as songs from her new album, It’s The Girls, a collection of songs covering the greatest girl groups of all time from The Supremes and The Ronettes to TLC.

"I can’t believe this is really my first special in the UK," says Bette, who grew up and Hawaii and has had a showbiz career spanning half a century. "What have we been waiting for all these years? We’re going to have a ball.

"I’m looking forward to performing some of my favourite songs and also, introducing some wonderful new songs that celebrate iconic girl groups. They say behind every great man, there’s a great woman. Well, I think that behind every great woman, there should be at least two other women singing and dancing in perfect unison!"