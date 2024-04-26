Beyond Paradise fans praise 'emotional' final episode
Beyond Paradise closes the second season with a poignant episode - but it's not what fans expected
The season finale of Beyond Paradise had viewers feeling emotional after the final scenes aired.
Luckily for viewers, the BBC has announced that the Death in Paradise spin-off, starring Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman and Sally Bretton as his partner Martha, has been renewed for a third season.
The final episode of series two of Beyond Paradise was set to see Humphrey and Martha tie the knot, but the wedding actually didn't end up happening, to the disappointment of viewers. They still, however, praised the show, expressing how much they're looking forward to series three.
'We may not have had the wedding we hoped for but I still somehow got emotional,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
While another wrote, 'So pleased there is more #beyondparadise coming. I love it so much, makes me feel all warm and fuzzy.'
And another wrote, 'What a perfect ending to a perfect series of Beyond Paradise. Yes they didn't get married but it's something to look forward to in the next series. I thoroughly enjoyed it.'
While another wrote, 'Now series two has ended what does the future hold ??#BeyondParadise Now we look forward to hearing and seeing who the new @deathinparadise DI on will be?? A few names been mentioned. One thing for sure is that we can't wait to see @deathinparadise and @BeyondPOfficial again.'
While another said, 'I actually prefer this to the main show. Great scripts, great cast as a wise woman once said. And Kelby is GORGEOUS.'
And another wrote, 'What a lovely series Beyond Paradise is. The perfect foil for/spin-off of Death In Paradise, to go with Friday night wine. (Other alcoholic drinks are available).'
While another wrote, 'Another excellent series of #BeyondParadise draws to close. The series gets better every year, I love the coastal scenery also. I'm already awaiting the Christmas special and the next series.'
Stay tuned for more updates on the third season of Beyond Paradise.
