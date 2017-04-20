Callum Woodhouse and Daisy Waterstone tease new romantic and financial havoc in The Durrells (VIDEO)

The Durrells stars Callum Woodhouse and Daisy Waterstone hinted that Margot tries to romance a monk while Leslie wreaks more financial havoc in series two

The Durrells stars Callum Woodhouse and Daisy Waterstone have been giving hints about what to expect in series two: there is more romance coming Margot's way while Leslie's money-making schemes are destined to fail.

Callum told What's on TV it was easy getting into character as Leslie for the new series of the show: “[Leslie] is a bit of a mummy’s boy and I am a total mummy’s boy so it was really easy for me to get into it.”

Daisy Waterstone, who plays Margot, jokingly said 'My baby' as she hugged Callum.

He replied: “Oh yeah you’re my mum, aren’t you?”

The new series sees Callum’s character embark on more unsuccessful business ventures. He said: “Leslie… embarks on lots of different entrepreneurship ventures all of which fail really badly for him, bless him. He is trying to provide for his mum and help his mum a bit more this series, which is nice.”

While Leslie doesn’t have time for love, Daisy said Margot cannot get enough.

“Margot is still trying to figure out who she is really. Trying to find her way through love and life and trying to discover what the world has in stall for her.”

Although there is no one specific on the scene Daisy said ‘being Margot every first person she sees she is immediately in love with'.

One of Margot’s love interests happens to be a monk. Daisy said she really enjoyed this part of the role: “I am not very religious at all, but I really enjoyed that kind of process of going through that. Margot falls in love with a monk and she wants to be with him and change his ways because she finds out he is celibate. She just wants to be able to be with him.”

Callum and Daisy revealed that working in Corfu has some perks. He said: “It is so much fun, every time we just have the best time over there. The Greek locals really want to take care of us and look after us which is really nice and we have the best food.”

Daisy added: “We really feel like we are at home there. It is very magical”.

The series is based on Gerald Durrell’s three autobiographical books about his family’s four years on Corfu from 1935 to 1939. Durrell later moved to Jersey, where he set up the famous Durrell Wildlife Park.

The Durrells returns to ITV this Sunday at 8pm.

Story by Jessica Ransom