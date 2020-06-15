Can I watch Studio Ghibli films on Netflix?

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Best answer: Yes and no. Netflix has the rights to the Studio Ghibli films; however, you can only watch these great movies in countries outside the US, Canada, and Japan. To watch them in any of these countries, you would need to use a VPN. If you don't want to use a VPN and you live in the U.S., you can also stream Studio Ghibli films on HBO Max.

Ghibli on Netflix

Yes! As of Feb. 1, 2020, Studio Ghibli films have entered the Netflix library. If you subscribe to the streaming service, you can have access to some of the greatest animated features of all time, including Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Kiki's Delivery Service. Not so fast, though — while Netflix does own the rights to these fantastic movies, you can't access them in all countries. So, if you are streaming in the U.S., Canada, or Japan, you are out of luck, unless you're using a VPN to get around regional restrictions .

If you are dying to stream nearly all the Studio Ghibli films and you have a Netflix account, you can use a VPN and get access to them. Having a VPN can be pretty handy, especially if you are traveling outside the country or keep your browsing activity private from prying eyes. It's a great way to get access to shows and movies you can't get in your country, and it's fairly simple to use . So, if you want to watch Studio Ghibli films on Netflix and other shows that aren't regionally available, a VPN is the way to go.

HBO Max for the U.S.

If you happen to live in the U.S. and you don't want to pay more for a VPN, Studio Ghibli fans have another option. HBO Max also has nearly the whole Studio Ghibli library available. You can stream 21 different films from the Studio Ghibli catalog, the same ones that are available on Netflix. Both streaming services do not have the rights for Grave of the Fireflies, but you can find that particular movie on Hulu .

So, what it comes down to is what you have access to, where you located, and what you're willing to pay for. If you have Netflix or are interested in that, pair it up with a VPN, and you can stream Studio Ghibli as much as you'd like. However, if you happen to live in the US, you can skip the VPN and just watch these amazing films on HBO Max.

