‘Casualty’ star Tony Marshall on Noel’s return from the grave!

Tony Marshall returns to Holby ED as receptionist Noel Garcia! Noel tragically passed away from Covid in Casualty’s BAFTA-winning episode earlier this year. But the good news is he’s back and reunited with his best buddy Big Mac (Charles Dale) in Ethan Hardy’s flashback to 2016!

We caught up with Tony Marshall, 57, who plays Noel, to find out about this surprising new chapter in the much-loved Casualty character’s history...

Tony Marshall, great to see you back as Noel. Did you know you’d be returning after Noel’s heartbreaking death in the Covid episode, or did it come as a surprise?

Tony Marshall: "No I did not know; it was a complete surprise! But a welcome one. It was like I never left!"

How did it feel to be involved in Casualty's special anniversary?

TM: "Always an honour - I’ve been lucky to be involved in these special episodes."

Did you and Charles Dale, who plays Big Mac, need to do any special preparation to revive your lovely Noel/Big Mac double-act?

TM: "We got into it straight away because the writing for these characters are good. The audience knows our relationship - we are like an old married couple!"

Casualty favourites Tony Marshall and Charles Dale return for 35th anniversary special! (Image credit: BBC)

Can you tell us a little bit about the Ethan Hardy, Cal Knight, Noel and Big Mac flashback storyline?

TM: "It’s a dream sequence basically and viewers can expect an exciting episode - I don’t want to give too much away - just watch."

Was there a lot of excitement and secrecy on the set?

TM: "As with COVID special I was sworn to secrecy with this episode!"

How was it reuniting with the cast and crew again?

TM: "It was lovely to be back, I have great memories. I had kept in touch. They are a lovely bunch, cast and crew. I did not recognise half of them in their masks though."

Casualty is going from strength-to-strength. Why do you think it's stood the test of time?

TM: "It’s going from strength-to-strength because we always tackle good subject matters. Also, good research is needed to stay true to the stories they tell. Plus there is a fine bunch of actors that the public have invested in and care about.

"I hope you all enjoy the episode and thanks for the support!"



Casualty celebrates its 35th birthday with a special extended episode on Saturday 14 August at 8.45pm. Keep checking our Casualty page for more exclusive interviews.