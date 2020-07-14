Check out this behind the scenes look at the cast of 'Blood Vessel'

Here's the thing: there is never a bad time to watch folks fighting Nazis. Sad? Watch people fight Nazis. Happy? Sure! Watch people fight Nazis. Angry? Definitely watch people fight Nazis. But what if there was an added level to the Nazi fighting?

That's exactly what The Horror Collective's new feature promises. Blood Vessel follows a small cast of characters as their life raft happens upon an abandoned Nazi vessel in the middle of the ocean. When they board the old boat, they find way more than what they bargained for in what's been promised as a "World War II creature feature".

The Horror Collective was kind enough to let us debut their most recent behind the scenes clip from the project. Give it a look!

The film's cast features Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings), Robert Taylor (The Matrix), Nathan Phillips (Snakes on a Plane), Christopher Kirby (Daybreakers) John Lloyd Fillingham (Hunters) and Alex Cooke (Preacher). Corey Trent Ackerman and Brent Thornquest will act as Executive Producers for the project, with Justin Dix as director and himself and Jordan Prosser as co-writers.

Dix has worked on a host of films, including the likes of The Babadook and Lake Mungo, and we've seen many of this actors deliver solid performances in their respective projects.

You can check out the film on VOD and Demand on July 21st.