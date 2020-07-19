Chelsea Peretti's 'Spinster' will hit VOD August 7th

Chelsea Peretti will be returning to our screens on August 7th to debut Spinster, her new film following the story of her character Gabby. While her friends and family all live their lives with their significant others and children, Gabby finds herself sure that she'll never find love. It doesn't help that her business (a catering company) revolves mostly around the wedding industry. Week after week all she sees is couples at the happiest point of their relationship, and she's worried the world may leave her behind.

Gaby (Chelsea Peretti) wants desperately to find love. Recently dumped and on the brink of forty, she feels she doesn't matter to anyone. Her best friend is pre-occupied with her kids, her family doesn't get her, and running her own catering business, mostly weddings, serves as a constant reminder of the love that has eluded her. Gaby's greatest fear, that she'll end up a lonely and pathetic spinster, seems to be her destiny. After a frenzy of dating leaves her exhausted and demoralized, she admits she might never find love and must create a Plan B. Gaby begins to build a meaningful and connected life. But when a chance romantic encounter with Mr. Right threatens to uproot her, she realizes the value of her life, even if it doesn't involve romance.

SPINSTER was written by Jennifer Deyell and directed by Andrea Dorfman. The film has a running time of 90 minutes and will not be rated by the MPAA. Vertical Entertainment will release the film on VOD and Digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango Now and all major cable/satellite platforms.