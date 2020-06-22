Cobra Kai making its move from YouTube to Netflix

Source: Screenshot (Image credit: Screenshot)

Netflix today announced that Cobra Kai — the YouTube original that continues the story some 30 years after the original movie — will be available on the streaming service going forward.

The first two seasons will be available later this year on Netflix, with a third season to come. For now, though, it's still available on YouTube .

"The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat," said Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series, at Netflix. "The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can't wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world."

The classic 1984 Karate Kid movie features Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, who moves with his mother to California from New Jersey. He ends up under the tutelage of Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita), who teaches him karate as he also teaches him about life. (The former is a vehicle for the latter.) The antagonist comes in the form of the Cobra Kai dojo, which is all about the pain and the punishment — and the winning, right up until the All Valley Tournament. That's where Daniel takes out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), sending their lives in very different directions. Both Macchio and Zabka reprise their roles, as does Lawrence's sensei, John Kreese (Martin Love).

"We are so proud of Cobra Kai and are overwhelmed by the massive fan response to the series," said Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television. "Josh, Jon, Hayden, Ralph, William and the entire cast have done such a brilliant job with this sensational series and the huge audience reaction and sentiment for it is a testament to that. We are very thankful to our partners at Netflix and couldn't be more elated that they have become the new home for this epic saga."

No word yet on which the switch will actually happen, so stay tuned.