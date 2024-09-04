Colin From Accounts creators explain THAT unexpected Kevin Bacon cameo

Australian comedy Colin From Accounts season 2 is finally available in the UK on BBC iPlayer, and fans have been delighted to catch up with Gordon (Patrick Brammall), Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and their beloved border terrier Colin.

However, the on-off couple and their plucky pooch were almost upstaged in the opening episode of the season by the unexpected appearance of an A-list guest star!

Brett (Michael Logo), Gordon's employee at Echo Park Brewery, found out that his parents wanted him to move out of the family home, but they chose a rather unusual way to break the news: they hired Kevin Bacon to tell him via the celebrity message service Cameo.

Brett (Michael Logo) got kicked out of his parents' house by Kevin Bacon. (Image credit: BBC/CBS Studios/Paramount+)

But how did the Kevin Bacon Cameo cameo come about? According to creators and stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, it was because Kevin's a huge fan of the show.

"I did a job with his wife, Kyra Sedgwick [US sitcom Call Your Mother], and we became friendly with them, as crazy as that is," says Patrick. "They're just lovely people, and they were such fans of the first season."

"They asked for loops of the show before it came out in the US and they watched it," adds Harriet. "I think they're watching season two now; they've just been really supportive."

"In fact, Kevin sent us a message saying he loved his own performance — he said, 'I smell an Emmy!'" says Patrick. "When we had the idea to have Brett's parents try to kick him out of the house and to use Cameo for that, we thought, let's shoot for the stars!"

Patrick and Harriet did have a plan B in case Kevin turned them down, but they were thrilled when he accepted the offer to appear in the show.

"If we couldn't have gotten Kevin, we would have done a different vibe — like someone nobody had heard of outside of the country," concludes Harriet. "That would have been its own type of funny - but this definitely has commercial appeal!"

Seasons 1 and 2 of Colin from Accounts are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer in the UK.