Colin Kaepernick Signs An Overall Deal With Disney

While the NFL continues to do Colin Kaepernick dirty, Disney's stepping in to work with him on a different field.

ESPN and Disney announced that they've signed an overall deal with the ex-football star to produce an exclusive docuseries based on his life. This news comes on the heels of the news that Ava Duvernay will direct a separate docuseries based on Kaep's high school years.

Bob Iger, Disney's executive chairman noted: "During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters. Colin's experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration."

This overall deal signed with Disney will include several projects, and will expand across the company's many platforms (ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, The Undefeated etc.). Kaep himself will be working closely along The Undefeated (a website owned and operated by ESPN) and journalist Jemelle Hill to ensure stories from marginalized communities are being told throughout the process. He himself had this to say on the matter:

"I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives. I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing."