Coronation Street LEGEND confirms return to soap

A Coronation Street star is back on the cobbles since leaving last year.

Coronation Street favourite Jennie McAlpine has confirmed her return to the soap as Fiz Dobbs.

Underworld machinist Fiz temporarily left the soap as actress Jennie McAlpine went on maternity leave to give birth to her third child with husband Chris Farr.

Fiz departed the cobbles last year after accepting a job as an Underworld supervisor in Norwich.

Although this meant she had to leave her family for a while, Fiz headed off with the promise of a higher salary and new responsibilities after her husband Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) encouraged her to take the opportunity.

Now, after giving birth to her daughter Doris in April, Jennie has returned to Corrie and was pictured back on set.

Jennie McAlpine is back in Weatherfield as Fiz Dobbs. (Image credit: ITV)

Taking to Instagram, Claire Sweeney (Cassie Plummer) and Alan Halsall shared a picture of their on-screen family on the set of 9 Coronation Street with Jennie firmly back in the family fold.

Alan captioned the snap: "Jen’s back. Family is the heart of the home No.9 @coronationstreet."

Using the same picture, Claire wrote: "So good to meet my daughter-in-law today @alanhalsall lovely Jennie McAlpine Fiz."

Fiz is set to meet a new family member upon her return — Tyrone's biological mother Cassie Plummer.

Cassie, who is a drug addict, unexpectedly turned up on the cobbles last year and reunited with her son.

Tyrone was stunned when his mother arrived, after believing that she was dead all these years, due to his grandmother Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) lying that Cassie had died.

Cassie Plummer is a new addition to the family. (Image credit: ITV)

Ever since her return, Cassie has been allowed to get to know him and her grandchildren Hope and Ruby Dobbs, and even landed a job at Webster's Autocentre.

However, she still finds herself going back to her old habits and has been causing trouble in Weatherfield. How will Fiz and Cassie's first meeting go?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.