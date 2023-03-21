Coronation Street star reveals Daisy Midgeley wardrobe fact that fans are DESPERATE to know

Daisy Midgeley is definitely one of the more stylish residents on the Coronation Street cobbles (although Evelyn Plummer does rock a headscarf). The glamorous barmaid/influencer doesn’t set foot out of the house without a carefully coordinated and very classy outfit.

But amongst Daisy’s vast collection of clothes, one item, in particular, has sent fans into a flurry — her purple and green checked coat.

Social media is awash with messages from folk lusting after the colourful piece, and wondering where they can pick up one for themselves.

A coat of many colours: Daisy's purple and green number, above, has gone down a storm with Corrie fans. (Image credit: ITV)

Now, actress Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy, has shed some light on the matter. But it’s a case of good and bad news…

“It’s from the boutique shop, Anthropologie,” Charlotte tells us. “They don’t sell them anymore, though, so my advice to fans who want one would be to try eBay, Vinted or Depop.”

She adds, “If they ever kill Daisy off one day, maybe we’ll sell it to a fan!”

Daisy, of course, has far more important things to worry about at the moment than fashion. In recent months, she has been stalked by deluded loner, Justin Rutherford.

Next week, the popular character is due to marry teacher Daniel Osbourne, but tragedy will strike on her big day.

Sick plan: Justin (Andrew Still) wants to destroy Daisy's big day - and her life — by ruining her looks with acid. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street bosses have revealed that vengeful Justin — who Daisy recently got arrested for assault — will turn up at The Rover’s and attack the bride-to-be with acid.

Corrie has been working with The Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) on the dark plot. The Princess Royal is patron of the charity, and recently visited the set to meet members of the soap’s cast and crew.

Royal seal of approval: The Princess Royal with, left to right, Coronation Street actors Andrew Still (Justin Rutherford), Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley), Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny Connor) and Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne). (Image credit: ITV)

Says Charlotte, “To do something like that with acid, I don’t know how you can possibly understand it, or how you possibly get to that point because it's just so evil to decide to take away someone's identity and someone's face like that. It's just so heinous.

“When it happens, Daisy’s just trying to think, “How do I get through it? How do I get to the hospital? How do I stop this from getting worse?”’

She continues, “I think it will take her a lot of time to recover from it. She is probably going to avoid dealing with it for a while.

“She definitely needs to take some time to herself. She puts her own recovery on the back burner because she feels guilty about how it has affected those around her.”

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.