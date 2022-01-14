‘Dancing On Ice’ judge Oti Mabuse drops huge hint about her future on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Oti Mabuse has spoken out about her future on Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer, since joining the Dancing On Ice 2022 judging panel as a replacement for John Barrowman.

She revealed in a recent press conference ahead of the new series, that: "There will be an announcement that will be made later but I think for me, as a person in entertainment, I really want to learn and I want to grow and I want a long career, especially in this country.

“Like I moved all the way from Africa! So I have to make something of myself. So I'm really trying to learn and do as much as I can, for as long as I can, while I can."

Oti has certainly been doing as much as she can, with recently announcing her new dating show Romeo and Duet and being a judge on The Masked Dancer. She also appeared as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3.

She was a Dance Captain on The Greatest Dancer and has even started her own podcast series called Dancing Legends.

Oti has been a judge on 'The Masked Dancer'. (Image credit: ITV / Bandicoot TV)

Oti has won Strictly Come Dancing twice, with actor Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and comedian Bill Bailey in 2020.

Oti also revealed that she’s been receiving tips and advice from her sister and Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse.

"We're really close, my sister and I, and what we know from sharing a mum and dad is that we're quite loud. We literally are so bubbly and her advice to me was just to be myself and I think everyone from the BBC who congratulated me said the same thing — just be yourself, be honest, say what you see, and say what you feel."

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday, Jan. 16 at 6:30pm on ITV— see our TV Guide for full listings.

Episodes of Strictly Come Dancing are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.