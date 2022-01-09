'Romeo & Duet' with Oti Mabuse: all you need to know about her new singing and matchmaking show

Romeo & Duet is mixing music and romance and sees Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse playing matchmaker by hosting the new ITV series.

Romeo & Duet, created by Goat Films, goes into production in January 2022. Fans of Oti have already seen her branch out from Strictly, appearing as a celebrity detective on The Masked Dancer on ITV in 2021 and she was a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 on BBCIplayer. And from January 16 2022 on ITV, she'll also be part of the judging panel on Dancing On Ice for its 2022 series.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, says: “Romeo & Duet is a fun twist on the dating show format, and Oti Mabuse is the perfect choice to host this entertaining cross between music and matchmaking.”

Mel Crawford, Founder of Goat Films adds: “Oti’s talent has been bouncing off our screens for years and we are delighted to be working with her. Here at Goat Films, we are over the moon to be the first production company that is putting her front and centre of her own prime time entertainment show, exactly where she deserves to be.”

So here's everything we can tell you so far about Romeo & Duet on ITV...

Romeo & Duet is seven-part primetime ITV series that started recording in January 2022. It will be shown on ITV and ITV Hub later in 2022.

How does 'Romeo & Duet' work?

In Romeo & Duet Oti Mabuse will preside over the musical matchmaking as singletons stand on a breathtaking balcony to be serenaded by potential love matches that they can hear, but not see. The show gives its lovelorn singers just one song to entice a singleton down from the balcony. Only then will the two come face-to-face for the first time. Think Cilla Black's Blind Date but with singing. It's all very Renee and Renato, too!

The newly formed couple will then head off on a duet-date to learn a duet, before returning later in the show to perform that duet in the ultimate love battle — a singing competition against the other couples to be crowned the winners.

'Romeo & Duet' host Oti Mabuse is part of the 'Dancing On Ice' judging panel in 2022 along with Torvill and Dean, plus Ashley Banjo. (Image credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse on hosting 'Romeo & Duet'

Oti Mabuse is swapping the glitterballs of Strictly for Cupid’s arrows in Romeo & Duet. She says: “I’m so excited to be part of Romeo & Duet. It’s always been a dream of mine to host so this is a real pinch me moment, and it's a blessing for me to finally be able to share this news. I honestly can’t wait to get started! It’s about love with a little bit of a twist and showcase of talent, it’s fresh and fun, and I hope everyone’s going to love it as much as I do. Thank you to Katie Rawcliffe, Mel Crawford and Joe Mace for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity.”

Oti Mabuse is very excited to be matchmaking in 'Romeo & Duet'. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for 'Romeo & Duet'?

ITV hasn't released a trailer for Romeo and Duet just yet as the show has only just gone into production. We shall post it here when it arrives.