David Tennant reveals he'd love to play a 'Line of Duty' villain

David Tennant has said he'd love to have a role in BBC crime drama Line of Duty, and that he'd especially love to play "a baddie".

This news comes after the actor picked up a National Television Award for Drama Performance, for his role as serial killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV's Des.

His award was presented to him by Good Omens co-star Michael Sheen, where David then joked: "I know how hard it was to hand that over".

Speaking to the press following his big win, he revealed that he'd love to take on a role in the hugely popular BBC series, which has seen the likes of Keeley Hawes, Thandiwe Newton and Kelly MacDonald all having guest roles.

David revealed speaking to press: "I’d quite like to be a baddie in a Line of Duty season. That’s a big gig, isn’t it? I’m available."

It was a big night for Line of Duty too as they won awards for Drama and Special Recognition, a reflection of just how popular the series has been for the British public. It has ran for six seasons so far, with a seventh yet to be confirmed.

Star Adrian Dunbar spoke at the National Television Awards and teased: "Who knows, we might be back."

David Tennant is known for his villainous roles such as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones and Barty Crouch Jr in Harry Potter, so he's no stranger to taking on baddies. So who knows if he'll be joining Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure, and Martin Compston as their next bent copper?

In his acceptance speech, he thanked his wife Georgia for "putting up" with him during the filming of Des, and said: "We had just had a baby when we filmed this and the last thing Georgia needed was me sloping off to go to a very dark place and play a serial killer. So thank you for putting up with me Georgia, I love you."