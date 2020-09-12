DC FanDome: Flash back to the 90s with the 'Black Lightning' cast
No reel for this one, but plenty of fun!
DC FanDome's Black Lightning panel worked a little bit differently than some of the other CW shows, but that doesn't mean it didn't bring anything to the table. Series stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar were joined by moderator Robert Townsend to pay homage to the 90s.
Topics included television shows like Living Single and Family Matters, films such as Boomerang, House Party and Blade, the Chicago Bulls domination of the NBA, and rap artists. Bottom line? You could tell the cast was having a hell of a time.
Here's some tidbits they dropped in the panel:
- The cast stresses the importance of faith, hope, and fearlessness in their process and what keeps them going each day.
- When asked about the state of the world, Christine Adams discussed how it helped bring her focus, and how that focus has forced everyone to look and pay attention at the horrendous killings of George Floyd and other members of the Black community
- Marvin "Krondon" Jones believes that Black Lightning resonates because Black people are able to see not just themselves, but the state of the community as well. He believes that sticks with white folks as well, because it gives them an opportunity to understand.
- Christine would love for Lynn Pierce to not be drunk or on drugs or flailing in the upcoming season. Not a complaint about the material she's given, just a hope for a new direction.
- Jordan would like to see Khalil have the opportunity to grow emotionally, and take everything Tobias has.
- James would like Gambi to have a meta power of his own, and maybe a girlfriend!
- Nafessa wants Celine to stay relevant and true to what's going on. She wants her to be culturally relevant.
- Marvin wants Tobias to get back into politics and back into society. Though it would be for his own narcissistic good, he wants to see him do some good in the next season, and maybe find some love.
- Cress wants Jefferson to get back to the school and back to mentoring kids. He thinks the most important work he does is as Jefferson.
