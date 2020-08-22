DC FanDome: 'The Suicide Squad' panel highlights
By Leigh Monson
Find out who's playing who and have a look at a special sneak peak.
Well, The Suicide Squad certainly gave us a ton of information that we didn't have before. We all speculated who was playing what DC villain in the film, but now we have the definitive cast list!
Viola Davis is Amanda Waller
Joel Kinnaman is Rick Flagg
Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn
Jai Courtney is Captain Boomerang
Michael Rooker is Savant
Flula Borg is Javelin
David Dastmalchian is Polka-Dot Man
Daniela Melchior is Ratcatcher 2
Idris Elba is Bloodsport
Mayling Ng is Mongal
Peter Capaldi is The Thinker
Alice Braga is Solsoria
Pete Davidson is Blackguard
Sean Gunn is Weasel
John Cena is Peace-maker
Nathan Fillion is TDK
Juan Diego Boco is Luna
But that's not all! After a goofy round of DC trivia, writer-director James Gunn revealed some behind the scenes footage for what looks like an absolutely bonkers movie.
I was on board from the moment they announced James Gunn was helming this thing. Now... I am legitimately excited to see how this shakes out.
