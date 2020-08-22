DC FanDome: 'The Suicide Squad' panel highlights

Well, The Suicide Squad certainly gave us a ton of information that we didn't have before. We all speculated who was playing what DC villain in the film, but now we have the definitive cast list!

Viola Davis is Amanda Waller

Joel Kinnaman is Rick Flagg

Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn

Jai Courtney is Captain Boomerang

Michael Rooker is Savant

Flula Borg is Javelin

David Dastmalchian is Polka-Dot Man

Daniela Melchior is Ratcatcher 2

Idris Elba is Bloodsport

Mayling Ng is Mongal

Peter Capaldi is The Thinker

Alice Braga is Solsoria

Pete Davidson is Blackguard

Sean Gunn is Weasel

John Cena is Peace-maker

Nathan Fillion is TDK

Juan Diego Boco is Luna

But that's not all! After a goofy round of DC trivia, writer-director James Gunn revealed some behind the scenes footage for what looks like an absolutely bonkers movie.

I was on board from the moment they announced James Gunn was helming this thing. Now... I am legitimately excited to see how this shakes out.