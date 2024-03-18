Death In Paradise cliffhanger has fans hoping it's not the end for Neville Parker
Death In Paradise fans are hoping for a Ross and Rachel moment for Neville and Florence
Death In Paradise fans were sad to say goodbye to Ralf Little's Neville Parker, but after a surprise cliffhanger fans are now hoping that we could actually be seeing some more of the popular detective.
Last night's Death In Paradise split the episode into two parts and held back a preview of the finale, meaning Neville's departure could not be as certain as we thought.
This is a big deal for the BBC show, as it's only the fourth time this has happened in the show's 13-season history.
And fans think it might signal some hope for Neville - and his relationship with Florence, who has recently admitted that her feelings for Neville go beyond just friends. 'I want this to be Neville,' wrote one on X (formerly Twitter). To which another fan replied, 'He’s bound to!'
I want this to be Neville #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/OuWsPRYh3GMarch 17, 2024
While another one said, 'Florence missed Neville…….more than she thought she would….'
#DeathInParadise Florence missed Neville…….more than she thought she would…. pic.twitter.com/hfbLEKy25xMarch 17, 2024
And another wrote, 'In last night’s episodeI kept hoping Neville would cross to the other to take the lead.'
In last night’s episodeI kept hoping Neville would cross to the other 🏝️ to take the leadMarch 18, 2024
And another commented, 'He has to get off the plane!!!!!! Please say he got off the plane.'
He has to get off the plane!!!!!! Please say he got off the plane 🫣🤞🫣#Nevillemuststay #DeathInParadiseMarch 18, 2024
And another wrote, 'Just finished silent witness now I want love in death in paradise please.'
Just finished silent witness now I want love in death in paradise pleaseMarch 18, 2024
While another wrote, 'Don’t buy it. We didn’t actually see Neville get on the plane…'
Don’t buy it. We didn’t actually see Neville get on the plane… #DeathInParadiseMarch 18, 2024
And another DIP fan agreed, 'I don't think Neville got on that plane. Roll on the next series....'
I don't think Neville got on that plane. Roll on the next series....#DontgoNeville #DeathInParadiseMarch 18, 2024
And another commented, 'I don’t think he got on the plane tbh something about the look before he turned to get on it.'
I don’t think he got on the plane tbh something about the look before he turned to get on it 🤔🥰March 17, 2024
Will Neville and Florence tell each other how they really feel?
Tune in next week for the grand finale and the second part of Sunday's show where we'll see if Neville actually got on the plane...
The final episode of Death in Paradise season 13 will air on Sunday, March 24 at 9pm on BBC One.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.