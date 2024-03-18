Death In Paradise cliffhanger has fans hoping it's not the end for Neville Parker

Death In Paradise fans were sad to say goodbye to Ralf Little's Neville Parker, but after a surprise cliffhanger fans are now hoping that we could actually be seeing some more of the popular detective.

Last night's Death In Paradise split the episode into two parts and held back a preview of the finale, meaning Neville's departure could not be as certain as we thought.

This is a big deal for the BBC show, as it's only the fourth time this has happened in the show's 13-season history.

And fans think it might signal some hope for Neville - and his relationship with Florence, who has recently admitted that her feelings for Neville go beyond just friends. 'I want this to be Neville,' wrote one on X (formerly Twitter). To which another fan replied, 'He’s bound to!'

While another one said, 'Florence missed Neville…….more than she thought she would….'

And another wrote, 'In last night’s episodeI kept hoping Neville would cross to the other to take the lead.'

And another commented, 'He has to get off the plane!!!!!! Please say he got off the plane.'

And another wrote, 'Just finished silent witness now I want love in death in paradise please.'

While another wrote, 'Don’t buy it. We didn’t actually see Neville get on the plane…'

And another DIP fan agreed, 'I don't think Neville got on that plane. Roll on the next series....'

And another commented, 'I don’t think he got on the plane tbh something about the look before he turned to get on it.'

Will Neville and Florence tell each other how they really feel?

Tune in next week for the grand finale and the second part of Sunday's show where we'll see if Neville actually got on the plane...

The final episode of Death in Paradise season 13 will air on Sunday, March 24 at 9pm on BBC One.