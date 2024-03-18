Death In Paradise cliffhanger has fans hoping it's not the end for Neville Parker

By Lauren Hughes
published

Death In Paradise fans are hoping for a Ross and Rachel moment for Neville and Florence

Death In Paradise: Neville (Ralf Little) stands on the steps of a small plane at the airport. He is looking back at the island, his face a mixture of emotions
(Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

Death In Paradise fans were sad to say goodbye to Ralf Little's Neville Parker, but after a surprise cliffhanger fans are now hoping that we could actually be seeing some more of the popular detective.

Last night's Death In Paradise split the episode into two parts and held back a preview of the finale, meaning Neville's departure could not be as certain as we thought. 

This is a big deal for the BBC show, as it's only the fourth time this has happened in the show's 13-season history.

And fans think it might signal some hope for Neville - and his relationship with Florence, who has recently admitted that her feelings for Neville go beyond just friends. 'I want this to be Neville,' wrote one on X (formerly Twitter). To which another fan replied, 'He’s bound to!'

See more

While another one said, 'Florence missed Neville…….more than she thought she would….'

See more

And another wrote, 'In last night’s episodeI kept hoping Neville would cross to the other to take the lead.'

See more

And another commented, 'He has to get off the plane!!!!!! Please say he got off the plane.'

See more

And another wrote, 'Just finished silent witness now I want love in death in paradise please.'

See more

While another wrote, 'Don’t buy it. We didn’t actually see Neville get on the plane…'

See more

And another DIP fan agreed, 'I don't think Neville got on that plane. Roll on the next series....'

See more

And another commented, 'I don’t think he got on the plane tbh something about the look before he turned to get on it.'

See more

Will Neville and Florence tell each other how they really feel? 

Tune in next week for the grand finale and the second part of Sunday's show where we'll see if Neville actually got on the plane...

The final episode of Death in Paradise season 13 will air on Sunday, March 24 at 9pm on BBC One.

Lauren Hughes
Freelance writer

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.


A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book. 