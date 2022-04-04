Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert failed an audition for a different part in the show
By David Hollingsworth published
Death in Paradise actress Josephine recalls her early days on the hit series.
Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert is famous for playing DS Florence Cassell on the series, but she's revealed that she'd previously auditioned for another character.
The hugely popular French star was first seen as Florence during season 4 of the BBC One hit, which went out originally in 2015.
However, Josephine has now revealed that she’d auditioned two years beforehand for a different part in the series.
Speaking to her former co-star Tahj Miles, who plays Marlon, she said: "Funny fact! Before auditioning for Florence I auditioned two years earlier for another character, for a guest character.
"But my English at that time wasn't as good as it is today. So I did the first audition and I had a callback. And they gave me a script, but it was the first time I’d seen the script so I didn’t have the chance to practice."
While obviously disappointed at the time about not getting the job, it turned out to be a massive stroke of luck for Josephine as she later won the part of Florence.
"Thank God, because two or three years later I had to audition for Florence for a main character."
Josephine also told a funny story about how her police officer’s outfit didn’t fit her. Florence was originally in police clothes, before winning her promotion.
“I started as a police officer and my costume was too big for me. It was too large! It was hilarious, I was floating in my shirt!"
She added that she thought the makers had done that to highlight the "sexy" clothes Florence wore when she became a detective.
"They wanted to make a real difference between the police officer wearing large clothes and the detective wearing sexy outfits," she smiled.
The star also spoke about how nervous she was starting the series, but how the cast and crew were a big help.
Josephine was seen leaving Death in Paradise during the last series. Florence departed halfway through Death in Paradise season 11 as Florence decided she needed a break from Saint Marie. Before leaving, Florence narrowly escaped death as she managed at the last minute to turn the tables on a gun-wielding detective.
It's not known if Josephine will be back for series 12, but we do at least know there will be another series.
Death in Paradise season 12 is coming to our screens in 2023.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
