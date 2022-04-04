Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert failed an audition for a different part in the show

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert is famous for playing DS Florence Cassell on the series, but she's revealed that she'd previously auditioned for another character.

The hugely popular French star was first seen as Florence during season 4 of the BBC One hit, which went out originally in 2015.

However, Josephine has now revealed that she’d auditioned two years beforehand for a different part in the series.

Speaking to her former co-star Tahj Miles, who plays Marlon, she said: "Funny fact! Before auditioning for Florence I auditioned two years earlier for another character, for a guest character.

"But my English at that time wasn't as good as it is today. So I did the first audition and I had a callback. And they gave me a script, but it was the first time I’d seen the script so I didn’t have the chance to practice."

While obviously disappointed at the time about not getting the job, it turned out to be a massive stroke of luck for Josephine as she later won the part of Florence.

"Thank God, because two or three years later I had to audition for Florence for a main character."

Josephine in her early days on the show as Florence. (Image credit: BBC)

Josephine also told a funny story about how her police officer’s outfit didn’t fit her. Florence was originally in police clothes, before winning her promotion.

“I started as a police officer and my costume was too big for me. It was too large! It was hilarious, I was floating in my shirt!"

She added that she thought the makers had done that to highlight the "sexy" clothes Florence wore when she became a detective.

"They wanted to make a real difference between the police officer wearing large clothes and the detective wearing sexy outfits," she smiled.

The star also spoke about how nervous she was starting the series, but how the cast and crew were a big help.

Florence almost got shot in Death in Paradise. (Image credit: BBC)

Josephine was seen leaving Death in Paradise during the last series. Florence departed halfway through Death in Paradise season 11 as Florence decided she needed a break from Saint Marie. Before leaving, Florence narrowly escaped death as she managed at the last minute to turn the tables on a gun-wielding detective.

It's not known if Josephine will be back for series 12, but we do at least know there will be another series.

Death in Paradise season 12 is coming to our screens in 2023.