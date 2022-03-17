Derry Girls season 3 trailer drops to the beat of a classic 1990s club tune

The new Derry Girls trailer is here, giving us a sneak peek of what to expect from the third and final installment of the beloved Channel 4 sitcom. And those who were clubbing back in the 1990s will smile as they hear Tori Amos's "Professional Widow" playing in the background.

It's a big moment for the group, as they're growing up and getting ready to do their GSCEs and finish school for good, meaning their lives as they know it are rapidly going to change!

Of course, we'll see the return of Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and James (Dylan Llewellyn), as we follow them during this turbulent time in their lives.

Nicola Coughlan fans are getting a lot from the much loved Irish actress too, as she's reprising her role as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 2.

A synopsis from Channel 4 reads: "While there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over, their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to adulthood."

Not much has changed since we left the group, as there's still plenty of jokes and banter between the group, including a scene where they all appear to be trapped in someone's bedroom and are quick to make jokes at James' expense!

We also see the arrival of some new characters as actor Damien Molony appears in the new trailer, and he appears to be playing a plumber who has certainly gained some attention...

Confirming the news that season 3 would be the last, creator Lisa McGee said: "Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly…start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time.

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved."

Sadly though, we still don't have a release date for Derry Girls season 3 as the trailer simply says it's "coming soon", so we'll just have to wait patiently for Channel 4 to update us!

Derry Girls seasons 1 and 2 are available on All4 now.