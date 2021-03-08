‘Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War’ series launches on Peacock to celebrate International Women's Day

Just in time for International Women’s Day, Peacock has launched an international drama series Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War. The new series is based on Julia Navarro’s bestselling novel of the same name. All nine episodes are available to start streaming today, March 8. The series is available in both Spanish and English.

Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War was created by José Manuel Lorenzo and written by Piti Español. The story follows a Spanish socialite, Amelia Garayoa, who is suddenly plunged into the world of international espionage. Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War is a period piece set in 1934 in the thick of a turbulent Europe, which subsequently causes Amelia to leave behind her family to join the fight for freedom. She enlists as an international spy, which exposes her story to intrigue, war, love, and espionage - as all these elements become central to her life, placing her in the middle of important historical events in the history of 20th century Europe.

Peacock’s newest series stars Irene Escolar, Pablo Derqui, Oriol Plá, Will Keen, Pierre Kiwitt, Maria Pia Calzone, and was produced by Moviestar+ and Telemundo International Studios in collaboration with DLO Productions. Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War premiered December 4 on Spain’s Moviestar+, Telefónica’s digital subscription service. Eduard Cortés serves as the series director.

The writer of the adapted novel Dime Quién Soy, Julia Navarro, is a Spanish novelist, and journalist. After writing books on current affairs and politics, she published her first novel, The Brotherhood of the Holy Shroud, on best-seller lists, both in Spain and abroad. In an interview with Variety last year, José Manuel Lorenzo's producer shared the feedback on the writing process of adapting Navorro’s novel. Apparently, Navorro never wanted to adapt her books to TV, but Lorenzo shared that she became very involved with helping with the novel’s adaption after convincing her.

You can stream Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War now on Peacock.