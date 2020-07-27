Disney+ drops a preview of Marvel's 616

Disney+ has released its first look at Marvel's 616, a new anthology docuseries premiering this fall on Disney+.

Shared as part of a Comic-Con@Home panel, the first clip is from the show's second episode, "Higher, Further, Faster," directed by The Queen of Code director and Community star Gillian Jacobs. The episode draws attention to women who have worked for Marvel and how they have brought more representation and inclusion into the comics. The clip features a discussion by Marvel Entertainment vice president Sana Amanat and writer G. Willow Wilson about how they created the Muslim superhero Kamala Khan for the Ms. Marvel comic book series.

The second clip comes from episode 4, which is directed by The League star Paul Scheer. It chronicles his efforts to rediscover forgotten Marvel characters like Doctor Druid and Typeface through interviews with industry veterans including Venom writer Donny Cates and Deadpool writer Gerry Duggan. He also talks with Black Panther writer Reginald Hudlin about bringing a B-list character into the mainstream.

Each episode of Marvel's 616 will have a different director and provide a behind the scenes look at an aspect of the Marvel Universe including how the comics are made and cosplay culture. The series is produced by Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman.