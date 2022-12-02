Disney pulls rabbit out of hat with surprise return of cartoon classic

To celebrate 100 years of the Walt Disney Company's formation in 1923, Disney is kicking off a wide variety of celebrations called 'Disney 100 Years of Wonder'. As part of it, Disney's animation studio has created a brand-new hand-drawn short in the style of its classic animations, and we've started to hear about them.

For one of its shorts, Disney has brought back a character called Oswald the Lucky Rabbit — Oswald stars in an animated short movie, which is only a minute long, and you can see it below.

The movie shows Oswald going to the movies, and trying to enter the screen himself to... well, 'get lucky'.

If you haven't heard of Oswald, you might be confused what all the fuss is about, but they're pivotal to Disney's legacy and history.

Oswald was created in 1927, but Disney lost the rights a year later to Universal Pictures (though they've since gotten them back). To replace the vanished bunny, Dinsey created a character called 'Mickey Mouse'. That's right, Oswald was the forefather to Disney's most classic icon of all time.

There hasn't been a hand-drawn animation of Oswald since 1938. The character has grown in popularity in recent years thanks to being the main character in the Epic Mickey series of video games starting in 2010. Since then, Oswald has also popped up in a few other Disney-themed video games.

There was also a 2013 short animation called Get A Horse! which Oswald had a cameo role in, but this was a partly computer-animated project, and Disney's new project is wholly hand-drawn animation.

Hopefully, we'll see more hand-drawn animations by Disney to celebrate its 100 years of existence, but the company hasn't confirmed as much.

The company is kicking off wide-ranging celebrations for this centenary including touring musical concerts, events at its global parks and likely much more that'll be announced over the course of 2023.