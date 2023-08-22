Disney reveals first-look at new Coleen Rooney documentary
Disney's new documentary Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story uncovers one of biggest tabloid news stories in Britain.
Disney has released some first-look images of their new documentary series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.
We know that the series will be told through exclusive access to Coleen Rooney, featuring interviews with family, friends, and key players involved in the defamation trial that was all over the news.
The Disney Plus documentary is made by Dorothy Street Pictures and Lorton Entertainment. Executive Producers are Julia Nottingham, Emma Tutty, Sam Starbuck, Julian Bird, Ed Barratt, and Paul Stretford. The series is directed and produced by Lucy Bowden.
The synopsis for the documentary reveals: "Uncovering one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain for the last decade, it reveals how Coleen turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media.
"The three-part series looks at the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the Internet’ all the way to Coleen successfully defending herself in one of the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years."
It adds: "As well as the case itself, we will explore how Coleen has had her life played out in public for the last 20 years. We know her as one of Britain's most famous celebrities and wife of England’s record-scoring footballer Wayne Rooney."
The highly public case kicked off when Coleen Rooney uploaded a social media post saying that she had carried out a months-long "sting operation" and accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking "false stories" about her private life to the tabloids.
However, Coleen's actions prompted Rebekah to sue her for libel, with the case coming to a head in 2022 as the claim was heard at the High Court.
In the end, Rebekah lost the case against Coleen, with the judge finding the social media post "substantially true", and the case was widely discussed online with many people invested in the drama.
The documentary, which does not yet have a release date, will focus on Coleen's side of the story as well as provide some more information about her, and what it's like being married to a world-famous football star.
More details, including the release date, will be confirmed by the streaming service in due course.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!