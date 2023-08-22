Disney reveals first-look at new Coleen Rooney documentary

Coleen Rooney is at the centre of a new Disney documentary.

Disney has released some first-look images of their new documentary series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

We know that the series will be told through exclusive access to Coleen Rooney, featuring interviews with family, friends, and key players involved in the defamation trial that was all over the news.

The Disney Plus documentary is made by Dorothy Street Pictures and Lorton Entertainment. Executive Producers are Julia Nottingham, Emma Tutty, Sam Starbuck, Julian Bird, Ed Barratt, and Paul Stretford. The series is directed and produced by Lucy Bowden.

The synopsis for the documentary reveals: "Uncovering one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain for the last decade, it reveals how Coleen turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media.

"The three-part series looks at the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the Internet’ all the way to Coleen successfully defending herself in one of the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years."

Coleen Rooney in The Real Wagatha Story. (Image credit: Disney+)

It adds: "As well as the case itself, we will explore how Coleen has had her life played out in public for the last 20 years. We know her as one of Britain's most famous celebrities and wife of England’s record-scoring footballer Wayne Rooney."

The highly public case kicked off when Coleen Rooney uploaded a social media post saying that she had carried out a months-long "sting operation" and accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking "false stories" about her private life to the tabloids.

However, Coleen's actions prompted Rebekah to sue her for libel, with the case coming to a head in 2022 as the claim was heard at the High Court.

In the end, Rebekah lost the case against Coleen, with the judge finding the social media post "substantially true", and the case was widely discussed online with many people invested in the drama.

The documentary, which does not yet have a release date, will focus on Coleen's side of the story as well as provide some more information about her, and what it's like being married to a world-famous football star.

More details, including the release date, will be confirmed by the streaming service in due course.