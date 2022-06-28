Doc Martin's surgery is for sale — but it's not cheap!

Fancy owning a little bit of British TV history? You could become the proud new owner of Fern Cottage, which is known to many as the surgery from Doc Martin!

Just before Doc Martin season 10 brings the long-running ITV comedy-drama to an end later this year, the owners of Fern Cottage — which is known to millions as Dr. Martin Ellingham's (Martin Clunes) home and workplace — have decided to put the property on the market with a guide price of £1.15 million.

The beautiful fisherman's cottage stands on the hillside overlooking the picturesque Cornish village of Port Isaac, which any Doc Martin fan will immediately recognise as the fictional village of Portwenn.

When it is not being used for filming, Fern Cottage is offered as a successful holiday let, and John Bray Estates (opens in new tab) say the two-bedroom property is being offered with all forward bookings included in the sale.

The listing describes the property as (opens in new tab) "a beautifully presented Grade II listed fisherman's cottage" which offers "cosy interiors" and "uninterrupted sea and harbour views from all principal rooms."

Josephine Ashby, from John Bray Estates, said: "There are so few properties that come onto the market directly facing Port Isaac's historic harbour, especially one with such TV sparkle.

"It is also beautifully presented, and comes with a strong letting income, along with parking and a good-sized garden."

You can see the stunning cottage and scenery below. More information about Fern Cottage (including how to book a viewing) can be found on the John Bray Estates website. (opens in new tab)

Doc Martin has been a regular part of the ITV schedule for nearly 20 years. Talking about the series coming to an end, lead actor Martin Clunes said: “I have loved going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin over the last 18 years, and I have looked forward to returning to this beautiful county this year for the tenth and final series.

"The people of Cornwall, and Port Isaac in particular, have always been so helpful to us when we are making the series", he added.

Doc Martin returns to ITV for its final season later this year. Previous seasons are available to stream right now on BritBox.