Doctor Who fans praise Rogue as a 'refreshing change of pace' after 'bleak' episodes

Doctor Who fans have praised the latest episode of the show Rogue as one of the best of the series, applauding the instalment as 'refreshing' and offering a 'marvellous new twist'.

The Bridgeton-esque episode of Doctor Who introduces a new love interest for the Doctor in the dashing anti-hero Rogue (played by Jonathan Groff) - much to the delight of fans.

'Weak start to the series, it #DoctorWho has got progressively better as the series goes on & Rogue confirmed that. Finally understand who Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor is…' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another wrote, 'I'm so happy this latest episode was great again. A few minor problems but nothing that ruins it like the characters in Dot or the plot in 73 Well done Doctor Who, Rogue 7.9/10.'

While another said of the episode, 'I hope at the doctor who headquarters they are aware they can’t give 15 another romantic interest ever again that is not rogue or people will be marching in the streets.'

While another wrote, 'After all the bleak stuff, Doctor Who (Disney+) episode "Rogue" was a refreshing change of pace. What a marvellous new twist in the lore, hope we haven't seen the last of you-know-who...

While another said, 'Doctor Who - Rogue is the episode we needed. Strongest of the season.'

While others responded to an incredible guest performance on the show, with another writing, 'FINALLY watched Rogue omfg Kylie Minogue un Doctor Who!!! Again!!! I liveeed I'm so.'

While another wrote, 'I relate to Rogue cause if Ncuti Gatwa flirted with me by lipsyncing to Kylie, I'd want to make out with him too.'

And another wrote, 'Still spoiler free. Went to bed thinking about Rogue #DoctorWho. I hope we can get more of a certain character because I ended up really liking them. Oh and more from the writers of the episode please and thank you.'

You can tune into the next episode of Doctor Who on BBC One, Saturday 15th June.