Jodie Whittaker may not get a 'Doctor Who' regeneration scene — here's why

Jodie Whittaker might not get to say goodbye as the Thirteenth Doctor if some of the latest Doctor Who rumors are true.

According to The Sun, Jodie's incarnation of the time-traveling hero could be denied her regeneration scene, as the show's producers are considering many different options in an attempt to revitalize the show.

A TV insider reportedly told them: "The new team is considering a range of radical options in a bid to revive the flagging fortunes of a program which is adored by millions around the world.

"That could see them take the decision to put space between Jodie’s time in the Tardis and that of her successor. Which means she may not be seen regenerating into the next doctor. She has already wrapped filming on this year’s special episodes, and a new Time Lord has yet to be revealed", they added.

These rumors come after the news that the 2022 Doctor Who New Year's Day special, 'Eve of the Daleks', drew in just 3.4 million viewers. Not only is this a big contrast to the 9 million who tuned in to watch Jodie's debut in 2018 but it's the lowest-ever rating since Doctor Who was rebooted back in 2005.

This move has been taken in the past, though. When the show was relaunched, we did not see the previous Doctor regenerate into Christopher Eccleston. The 9th Doctor was already present on Earth and was working to defeat the Nestene Consciousness by the time he bumped into Rose Tyler (Billie Piper).

Eventually, though, we did see his predecessor, the late John Hurt's "War Doctor", begin to regenerate into Eccleston in Doctor Who's 50th anniversary special, 'The Day of the Doctor'.

We're still no closer to finding out who will replace Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who, even though speculation over who the next actor to play the Doctor might be has been ongoing for months now.

Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor will return for two more Doctor Who 2022 specials. The second special—titled 'The Legend of the Sea Devils'—is expected to air this Easter.