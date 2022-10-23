Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker on filming with other Doctors: 'It was like the ultimate Comic Con!'

*CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR "THE POWER OF THE DOCTOR"*

Jodie Whittaker has spoken out about her emotional exit from Doctor Who.

In her final episode, "The Power Of The Doctor", viewers watched as The Doctor suffered a mortal injury at the hands of The Master (Sacha Dhawan) and, after a tearful goodbye to her beloved companion Yaz (Mandip Gill), set off on her own to await her regeneration.

At an advance screening of the episode earlier this month, Jodie revealed that having so many cast members returning for her final episode was a wonderful — if slightly cramped — experience.

"It's a nightmare for production when Chris [Chibnall, the departing Doctor Who showrunner] writes a scene that's got seven people in it!" said Jodie. "But for us to shoot it is so wonderful. There's a scene in the TARDIS where everyone's in there — Ace and Tegan and Kate and Vinder and Graham and Yaz. The TARDIS is quite a difficult space to shoot on, but when you use the full space and you're allowed the movement around it, it's so much fun. There was just so many elements where we'd walk on set and me and Mandip would be like, 'this is incredible!'".

Jodie on set as The Doctor with Janet Fielding (Tegan) and Sophie Aldred (Ace) (Image credit: BBC)

Jodie also spoke of how she enjoyed filming the scenes in the episode where the Doctor encounters some of her previous incarnations while trying to regain control of her corporeal form, after being forced to regenerate by the Master.

"The scene where I get to meet other iterations was such an emotional day, such a wonderful day," says Jodie. "It was like being at the ultimate Comic Con!"

Jodie got very emotional during the filming of her final episode (Image credit: BBC)

In fact, Jodie so enjoyed all of the guest appearances in the episode that she turned up on set for the scene where several of the Doctors' previous companions attend an Earth-bound support group — even though she wasn't in it.

"I was in the green room with everyone, it was amazing!" she enthuses. "There's just something about walking onto set with people for who this is their show, and you are a tiny drop in the ocean of Doctor Who. We've got to tread lightly and earn our place, so then to be on set with people that paved the way for us to be here is a really emotional thing. I've made no secret of the fact that I'm a relatively new Whovian compared to a lot of people, my introduction into the universe has been getting the job. So to have these kind of experiences — I know people would kill to be in this position — you've just got to treasure them."