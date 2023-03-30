Doctors fans in 'floods of tears' over sudden death of MAIN character

Doctors fans were rocked by the unexpected death of much-loved receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) during today's episode (Thursday, March 30) as she and her husband Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) prepared to start a new life together.

In yesterday's Doctors the couple were excited about their plans to escape Leatherbridge and go travelling on a world cruise after they sold their house for over the asking price.

Karen excitedly prepared for their getaway at work, calling her police officer husband, Rob, throughout the day to inform him of her plans.

Later on, Rob returned home from work and rushed to get ready for their celebratory dinner together, but he was left concerned when he found his wife unresponsive on the sofa.

In tear-jerking scenes, Rob desperately tried to wake her, before calling an ambulance.

Rob Hollins tried to rouse an unresponsive Karen. (Image credit: BBC)

The paramedics soon showed up to the house and told Rob the devastating news that Karen was dead. However, Rob refused to believe them and decided to take the situation into his own hands by calling Karen's colleagues for a second opinion.

Unbeknownst to Rob, the Mill staff were out having a few drinks at The Icon and had made a deal to ignore their phones, so they didn't answer Rob's calls for help.

Eventually, Rob managed to get in contact with Dr Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) who arrived to see a stunned Rob in denial. As Jimmi examined Karen's cold body, he confirmed the heartbreaking news to Rob that Karen had in fact passed away.

Rob sobbed as the sad reality dawned on him that his wife was really gone and as they waited for the funeral directors to arrive, lodger Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) showed up and was destroyed by what had happened.

Rob bid a final farewell to his beloved wife, as the funeral director took away Karen's body. Rob then called his distraught daughter Immie Hollins (Charlie Clemmow), before he began listening to Karen's voicemail message.

Doctors fans couldn't stop crying at the shocking and devastating death of the much-loved character...

Omg! How sad was #Doctors today..in floods of tears 😭😭Memories of my dad passing...We'll miss you Karen.March 30, 2023 See more

I have just sobbed my way through lunch. Can’t believe you have killed off Karen 😭 #doctorsMarch 30, 2023 See more

I'm in bits. Poor Rob. Poor Karen.😭😭😭#bbcdoctors #DoctorsMarch 30, 2023 See more

I'm so emotional right now, RIP Karen Hollins. Amazing acting from the actor who plays Rob Hollins, my heart is broken 💔😭. #Doctors #BBCDoctorsMarch 30, 2023 See more

Doctors airs Monday-Thursday on BBC One at 1:45pm.