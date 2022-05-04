Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Anthony Quinlan reveals hopes for next soap

Soap star Anthony Quinlan wants to be in this soap next!

Former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Anthony Quinlan has revealed which soap he has his sights set on next.

Anthony already has some hefty soap acting expertise, playing Gilly Roach in Hollyoaks for six years and later starring in Emmerdale as Pete Barton for seven years.

He left Emmerdale to focus on his health supplement business, but now it seems that he’s ready to step into the soap world once again — and he has his eyes set on the cobbled streets of Weatherfield.

Talking to OK! the TV star said: “I think for me Coronation Street is the one I'd love to do. I'm a Manchester boy, it's literally on my doorstep — I'm still in Manchester so, I would love to do Corrie. Corrie is a great show.

"At some point in my career, I'd like to tick that one off 100 percent! Whether it would be an episode here and there or a regular character, who knows. But, at some point, it's gotta be done."

He also teased that a possible return to Emmerdale could be on the cards.

"You never know if that is the case or not. But again, it's one of those things you never say never, you know? So, who knows! Who knows what the future holds!" he revealed.

Anthony Quinlan played Pete Barton in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Anthony’s character, Pete left Emmerdale in 2020 to start a new life in Liverpool after the death of his father and little brother. As he grieved their loss, the memories of the village became too much for Pete to bear, so he decided to leave.

Meanwhile, his Hollyoaks character, Gilly was part of a powerful consent storyline with Jacqui McQueen (Claire Cooper) and he left the village for good after an intense exchange.

