'Emmerdale' fans predict a CHRISTMAS MASSACRE – with Meena killing several favourite characters

Emmerdale fans were left on tenterhooks after tonight’s episode, predicting that serial killer Meena is about to launch a Christmas massacre, after several characters put themselves in deadly danger.

First up, Meena was outraged when Noah arrived in her room at the B&B to clean, the unhinged nurse accusing him of trying to catch her in a state of undress. But the real drama came later, when Noah found murder victim Leanna’s ring – which Meena had kept as a trophy of her first victim – and pocketed it.

Noah's discovery at the B&B could put him in danger. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Noah’s girlfriend Chloe was delighted when he presented her with the jewellery as a gift – but has he just made the biggest mistake of his life?

The shine may come off Noah's gift very quickly for Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

(Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans went online to confess their concerns that Meena will want to silence both the teens when she spots the ring…



“Noah just signed either his or Chloe’s death warrant,” said @meeshjay. And others only echoed these worries…

Noah just signed either his or Chloe’s death warrant 😬😬 #EmmerdaleDecember 21, 2021 See more

Oh dear Chloe’s wearing Leanna’s ring. #Emmerdale 🙈😳December 21, 2021 See more

Noah has given Chloe the ring and probably put her in danger if meena sees her with it on. #emmerdaleDecember 21, 2021 See more

Meena drops poison into Alex's ear. (Image credit: ITV)

However, Chloe and Noah won't be the only characters that Meena will be seeing red over following the episode.

With Meena obsessed by new love Billy, she came up with a plan to crush his ex, Dawn. Persuading Alex – the dad of Dawn's son Lucas – that Dawn was an unfit mother, Meena encouraged him to make a run for it from the village with the boy.

Alex falls for Meena's lies and almost snatches Lucas. (Image credit: ITV)

But when Billy stepped in, Meena’s plan was scuppered. Later, he and a relieved Dawn shared a kiss and declared their love for each other.

The kiss of death for Dawn and Billy? (Image credit: ITV)



Billy admitted he had to sort things with Meena, but he assured Dawn it would “be fine”. Viewers, however, weren’t so sure…

“It would be if your girlfriend was not a serial killer Billy,” predicted @AVCLil – and they weren’t the only one…

Meena is gonna go nuts 😂😂 massacre coming #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/qNQmJmz1snDecember 21, 2021 See more

“It will be fine”It would be if your girlfriend was not a serial killer Billy 😂 #EmmerdaleDecember 21, 2021 See more

She is going to kill you both #Meena #billy #dawn #EmmerdaleDecember 21, 2021 See more

pmsl 🤣I can't wait to see Meena's face when she finds out that Billy & Dawn are back together.bet the witch never thought that would happen when she was telling Alex a pack of lies about Dawn.serves her right!I guess Meena's going to want to kill 1 of them now🙄🥱#EmmerdaleDecember 21, 2021 See more

Emmerdale has revealed we can expect to see dramatic scenes over Christmas – including as shock fire at the Woolpack ­– so will these fears over Meena’s increasing body count prove to be founded?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.