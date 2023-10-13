Emmerdale fans predict shock pregnancy twist drama!

Emmerdale are certainly serving up a while heap of drama during their 'Super Soap Week' episodes, but fans reckon they have spotted a hint to the next big story to hit the Dales – and if they are right, it's a going to be a shocker!



Wednesday night's episode saw Sam head to rapist Craig's workplace to confront him following his wife Lydia'a heart-breaking confession of what Craig did to her.

Once there, Sam grabbed Craig as his horrified staff looked on. Mandy and Lydia, however, were hot on Sam's heels, knowing he may do something which would only make things worse.

Sam was about to give Craig more than a piece of his mind.

Lydia's arrival stopped the two men fighting, and Craig once again repeated his claims that she had got things wrong over the rape, leaving Lydia angry and frustrated.



But suddenly, Lydia seemed to take unwell and ran from the room. Mandy followed and found her in the toilets. Waiting outside, Mandy told Sam that Lydia had been sick, but she soon emerged and the confrontation with Craig continued.

Mandy came to Lydia's rescue and filled Sam in on her illness.

The end of the episode saw Lydia look Craig square in the eye and vow that he would go to jail for what he did.



Viewers were delighted to see the character's strength and bravery, and hoped that upcoming episodes would see her make good on her threat and that predator Craig would get what he deserves.



"Well done Lydia," posted one. "Get mad, get even, get to court and get the rapist in prison where he belongs."



While many others echoed the sentiment: "I hope Lydia does make that nasty creep pay!" said one, while another simply posted, "Yes Lydia. Well done!"

Sam and Lydia revealed the truth at Craig's workplace.

While the end of the episode certainly promised a big battle to come, viewers' soapie senses were tingling over another aspect of the instalment – and if their theory is proved to be true, it's going to be terrible news for Linda and bring fresh drama into her and her family's life.



While Linda's sudden exit to the loo may just have been because she was overcome at confronting evil Craig, could there be another reason behind her taking ill?

Lydia gave Craig what for...

Viewers had a shocking theory. "I hope poor Lydia isn't pregnant," said one. While another mused, "Pregnant nausea?" and one of many simply posted, "So, Lydia's pregnant?"

Has Lydia got Craig worried?

If this prediction is correct, then it's going to be the worse possible news for Linda and leave her in a terrible dilemma – not to mention making the upcoming battle with Craig even more of an uphill struggle.



Are bosses really about to pile more misery on his Emmerdale favourite?



