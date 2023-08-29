Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia Dingle is sexually assaulted by Craig

Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle is the victim of sexual assault at the hands of Craig in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With her charged moment with Craig still playing on her mind, an anxious Lydia snaps at her boss Kim Tate in Home Farm. Lydia then confesses to Kim about the passionate encounter with Craig.

It's not long before Lydia decides to quit her job at Craig's company and hands in her resignation. However, she hesitates when he shares how much their recent connection has meant to him and backtracks on her resignation.

The cleaner is concerned if she's made the right decision, but soon Craig reveals his true feelings for Lydia and she's terrified when he starts to force himself on her.

Traumatised after being raped by Craig, Lydia is unable to process what has just happened to her and Craig drives a devastated Lydia home.

After making an excuse, Lydia bolts upstairs and rejects a call from Craig. Lydia silently breaks down in the shower and makes the life-changing decision to hide the clothes she was wearing when she was raped and keep her trauma a secret.

Craig attacks Lydia after bonding over their traumatic past. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Caleb is well and truly welcomed into the Dingle dynasty when he drinks from the Dingle welly. Later that evening, a successful family gathering draws to a close and Chas is happy to see her brothers working together when they set about cleaning up.

As Cain and Caleb wash up, the brothers start to reunite and Caleb’s happy when Cain suggests he won’t completely rule out going into business together. Could this be a new start for the estranged brothers?

Caleb has found himself in a huge amount of drama recently. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Amelia comes clean to Noah about her anxieties about living alone and she makes a huge decision about her future, while Belle is having dramas of her own and feels insecure when Tom says he’s looking for a new place outside of the village.

Her troubles only get worse when later at the vets, Tom and Dawn chat about their respective homelife struggles but there may be a hint of flirtation.

Belle’s thrown to see a hint of chemistry between Dawn and Tom, especially when he decides to stay late at work with her — could there be a new forbidden romance on the cards?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.