'Emmerdale' star Max Parker has quit the soap after two years

Emmerdale actor Max Parker is reportedly leaving the soap in the coming weeks, following a storyline where his character Luke Posner is outed as gay.

Since arriving on screen Luke has been the centre of an intense storyline involving his girlfriend Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), where his brother Lee had brutally raped Victoria and was then killed after Robert Sugden hit him with a shovel.

However, it has recently been revealed that Lee was knocked unconscious by Luke before his encounter with Robert, meaning he could've been responsible for his death.

We're yet to see what will happen to Luke now that his actions are out in the open, but regardless of the outcome, actor Max will definitely be leaving Emmerdale to pursue other projects.

Max Parker will be leaving his role as Luke Posner in the coming months. (Image credit: ITV)

All change at Emmerdale

A source reportedly told The Sun: "Max was never going to stay on the soap for years.

“He’s ambitious and a talented guy and he’s already auditioning for new roles and excited for the future. But never say never, there’s always a chance he could return one day.”

Max's exit storyline has not yet been fully revealed, but we do know it will be happening soon. It could also open up an opportunity for Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) to return to the soap, as he was absent after his character was sent to jail for Lee's murder.

The Sun also previously revealed that Max started dating on-screen brother and fellow Emmerdale actor Kris Mochrie after meeting on the soap. Last October, Max revealed: "It’s great to meet someone through work and have so many things in common and an understanding of each other’s jobs.

A post shared by Max Parker (@maxparker____) A photo posted by on

"We didn’t actually share any scenes together on Emmerdale but kept in touch. I don’t want to jinx things. We are seeing how we get on. We had a great time on holiday in Dubai. Let’s see how it goes.”

Emmerdale continues on ITV, scheduling has been affected by the Euros but fans can stream the boxset on ITV Hub.