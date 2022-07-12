England vs India ODI live stream: how to watch series online from anywhere

England vs India ODI live stream: England captain Jos Buttler will hope to get his side on track.

Having looked unbeatable in one-day cricket for some time and rubbish at Tests, England now looks the opposite!

They were magnificent in the recent Tests against New Zealand and India. But they suddenly lost the plot in the recent T20 series against India. India strolled to a comfortable 2-1 win.

England looked like they were really missing the instincts of their now-retired former captain Eoin Morgan. Jos Buttler got off to a terrible start as the new skipper, managing to have his stumps rearranged the first ball of the T20 series!

But England now has a one-day series against India where they can swiftly prove the T20 series was just a hiccup.

With the weather set wonderfully we should expect some big totals between two sides who love to go for it. The pitch at the Oval for the opening match is bound to be a complete belter. It’s unlikely anyone will reach the magic 500-plus score given the relatively strong bowling attacks but you never know!

The England vs India ODI live stream is available through the Australian streaming service Kayo Sports. A subscription starts at $25 Australian dollars, but you can sign up for a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

Sky Sports is showing the England vs India ODI series. You can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Another option is to buy a Sky Sports pass on their Now streaming platform.

First game, England vs India at the Oval on Tuesday, highlights on BBC Two at 11.15pm. Second game at Lord's on Thursday, highlights on BBC Two at 11.15pm. Third game at Old Trafford on Sunday on BBC Two at 7.15pm.

Willow TV is the place to head in the US. A Subscription is $9.99 per month or $60 for the whole year. You can also subscribe to Willow through various services including Sling.

The three-match series takes place between Tuesday 12 July and Sunday 17 July. The first match takes place on Tuesday 12 July at the Oval from 1pm. The second match is on Thursday July 14 at Lord's from 1 pm. While the third and final match is on Sunday 17 July at Old Trafford from 11am.