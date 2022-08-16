Ewan McGregor reveals Luke Skywalker was originally a big part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Ewan McGregor has revealed that Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally a story that centered on Obi-Wan and Luke Skywalker.

In the Disney Plus exclusive show, Ewan McGregor returned to play a version of Kenobi that's haunted by the betrayal of his former Padawan, Anakin Skywalker. Ten years on from the events of Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan is living on his own on Tatooine, watching over a young Luke (here played by Grant Feely) as Darth Vader's Inquisitors continue to hunt down the remaining Jedi across the galaxy.

However, it turns out that the adventure we actually saw — Obi-Wan jetting off on a mission to save Princess Leia from Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram) and the Inquisitors whilst facing his former friend for one final epic showdown — was not what was originally planned at the House of Mouse.

As Ewan revealed whilst on a panel at Fax Expo Boston over the weekend, Obi-Wan Kenobi was instead set to focus on him and his eventual apprentice, Luke Skywalker.

He said: "It was going to be a story about me and Luke. It was always going to be that, and that was one of the genius moments where everyone went, 'wait a minute,' and then changed it (via ComicBook.com (opens in new tab)).

"That's the beautiful thing about how passionate Disney, Lucasfilm, all of us are, who are involved with it from the beginning is we try really hard not to let anything of the bad just to protect your experience of seeing it for the first time", he added.

He went on to explain how he appreciates the work that everyone put in to try and preserve the viewing experience of the show: "I think it's really cool that Disney and Lucasfilm care so much for the fan experience", Ewan said. "They really want you to have a 100% experience the first time you see it, and if you've read that, and that leaked, and this came out, it's just a bit of a shame isn't it? It's like looking at your Christmas presents before Christmas Day."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now available to stream in full on Disney Plus. Star Wars fans can also look forward to the release of Andor next month, which starts streaming on September 21 with a three-episode premiere.