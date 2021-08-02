Ex 'Emmerdale' star Louisa Clein shows off dramatic new look
By Lucy Buglass
Former Emmerdale baddie Louisa Clein has swapped her signature curls for something different in a new Instagram post.
Ex Emmerdale actress Louisa Clein has shown off a dramatic hair transformation, taking to Instagram to reveal she'd ditched her curls in favour of a whole new look. The actress was well known for her blonde curls but has decided to try out a different style and colour.
In her post, Louisa wrote: "Bit less blonde. A lot less curly. And nowhere to go tonight except home!!! #alldressedupandnowheretogo #letshopeitdoesntrain thank you as always to the colour king @brynsamuelowain and to @tomasz_dobros_hairdressing for taming the curls.... if only for a short while!"
Since sharing her new look, some of her Emmerdale co-stars have commented to compliment the style. Fiona Wade (Priya Sharma) wrote: "Beautiful" and Michael Parr (Ross Barton) added a heart-eyes emoji, with fans even saying they didn't recognise her without her curly hair.
Earlier this year, Louisa shared some new headshots sporting the hairstyle soap fans will definitely recognise, as she had that signature look when she played Emmerdale villain Maya Stepney.
Louisa Clein joined the cast of the ITV soap in 2018, where she was involved in some harrowing storylines. Most notably, she entered a relationship with David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and went on to groom and start an affair with his son Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), with David completely unaware of her twisted nature.
Her time on Emmerdale came to an end when Maya was caught, resulting in her arrest and suspension from her job. She eventually left the soap in 2019 but certainly left her mark, even winning an Inside Soap Award for her chilling performance.
Louisa has also worked on Judge John Deed, Holby City, and Midsommar Murders, but hasn't been on our screens regularly since her departure from Emmerdale.
The actress most recently appeared on Judge Rinder fronted documentary My Family The Holocaust and Me, which aired on BBC1 last year. It can be watched on catch up via iPlayer.
