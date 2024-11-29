Exclusive reveal: Emmerdale scoops Favourite Soap at TV Times Awards after huge year for the show
We can exclusively reveal that Emmerdale has scooped this year's TV Times Award for Favourite Soap.
With powerful storylines, intriguing new arrivals and heart-breaking departures, it has been a busy and dramatic 12 months in ITV1’s Emmerdale – and now it is officially your Favourite Soap!
The last year in Emmerdale has seen Belle Dingle fighting back after suffering horrendous abuse at the hands of her new husband, Tom King, while the show lost a legend when Zak Dingle passed away off-screen recently.
We have also seen Moira undergo brain surgery, drama at Home Farm between Kim and Will after Rose arrived to cause trouble, baby Evan being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, Ethan's shocking death and Ella's dark past was also revealed. After all that, it is no surprise the soap has captured the nation's hearts.
To celebrate their win, we joined actors Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle), Jack Downham (Noah Dingle), Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan), Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle), Kevin Mathurin (Charles Anderson) and Lawrence Robb (Mackenzie Boyd) on the set of The Woolpack as they proudly accepted the trophy on behalf of the Emmerdale team.
They said: "Thank you so much to everyone at TV Times for voting for us,’ smiles Emma. ‘This means the absolute world, and we will continue to deliver meaningful and brilliant content in our show! Thank you!"
You can watch the exclusive video below...
As always, TV Times readers have been voting in their droves for the annual awards and to see the full list of winners for this year get your latest copy of TV Times magazine on sale Saturday, 30 November, 2024.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday evenings at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.