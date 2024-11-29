Exclusive reveal: Emmerdale scoops Favourite Soap at TV Times Awards after huge year for the show

With powerful storylines, intriguing new arrivals and heart-breaking departures, it has been a busy and dramatic 12 months in ITV1’s Emmerdale – and now it is officially your Favourite Soap!

The last year in Emmerdale has seen Belle Dingle fighting back after suffering horrendous abuse at the hands of her new husband, Tom King, while the show lost a legend when Zak Dingle passed away off-screen recently.

We have also seen Moira undergo brain surgery, drama at Home Farm between Kim and Will after Rose arrived to cause trouble, baby Evan being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, Ethan's shocking death and Ella's dark past was also revealed. After all that, it is no surprise the soap has captured the nation's hearts.

To celebrate their win, we joined actors Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle), Jack Downham (Noah Dingle), Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan), Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle), Kevin Mathurin (Charles Anderson) and Lawrence Robb (Mackenzie Boyd) on the set of The Woolpack as they proudly accepted the trophy on behalf of the Emmerdale team.

They said: "Thank you so much to everyone at TV Times for voting for us,’ smiles Emma. ‘This means the absolute world, and we will continue to deliver meaningful and brilliant content in our show! Thank you!"

You can watch the exclusive video below...

As always, TV Times readers have been voting in their droves for the annual awards and to see the full list of winners for this year get your latest copy of TV Times magazine on sale Saturday, 30 November, 2024.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday evenings at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.