FC Barcelona at Napoli livestream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League on Bleacher Report Live from anywhere

There's a bit of history going into today's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Barcelona and Napoli. OK, mainly that Barça has won the Champions League five times in the 60-something-odd years of the competition, and Napoli — well, it hasn't. Ever.

In other words, look for FBC to be seeking its rightful place in the Elite 8 in today's game in Naples, while the home team is just hoping the ride continues. It's the first time the two teams will face each other.

But it might not be as easy as it sounds. Barcelona is dealing with injuries, including Luis Suarez, Jordia Alba, Dembele, and Sergi Roberto.

Then there's the fact that Barcelona — which won its group by four points — stands atop La Liga in Spain, while Napoli is sixth in Italy's Serie A league. On the other hand, Napoli has on six out of its last seven matches and has managed wins against both Liverpool and Juventus, and this is a home game. It finished just a point behind Liverpool in Group E, so it's not like it's been an also-ran in the Champions League this year.

In Tuesday's other game, Chelsea is playing host to Bayern Munich in London. That game will be shown on TNT.

Wednesday's Round of 16 games will feature Juventus at Lyon, and Manchester City at Real Madrid. All of this week's games will be at 3 p.m. Eastern in the United States, or noon on the West Coast.

The second leg of the Round of 16 will be played March 10-11, and March 17-18. The quarterfinals will be played the first and second weeks of April, with the semifinals to follow May 5-6. The UEFA Champions League final will be played May 30 in Istanbul.

From the first leg of the Round of 16

Atletico 1, Liverpool 0

Dortmund 2, PSG 1

Atalanta 4, Valencia 1

Leipzig 1, Tottenham 0

Second-leg schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 25 (All times Eastern)

Barcelona at Napoli, 3 p.m., Bleacher Report Live

Bayern Munich at Chelsea, 3 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, Feb. 26 (All times Eastern)

Juventus at Lyon, 3 p.m., Bleacher Report Live

Manchester City at Real Madrid, 3 p.m., TNT

How to stream the Champions League Round of 16 on Bleacher Report Live

All of this week's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 games are available on Bleacher Report Live. (That's also known as BR Live if you're one of the cool kids.)

Bleacher Report Live is the streaming service under the BR umbrella, owned by Warner Media. (Which, by the way, also owns TNT, which has Tuesday's Chelsea-Bayern Munich game, and Wednesday's Man City-Real Madrid game.)

You've got three choices when it comes to a subscription on BR Live:

Monthly at $9.99

Annually at $79.99

Or purchase the event (or in this case, game) for just $2.99

How to watch the UEFA Champions League in Canada

If you're of the Canadian persuasion, you can watch the final rounds of the UEFA Champions League on DAZN Canada. While those of us in the United States primarly know DAZN as a streaming service for boxing and MMA, it's actually full of other sports as well. And that includes football, and that means you can watch the Champions League games from Canada on DAZN.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League in the U.K.

Inside the United Kingdom, this week's Round of 16 games of the UEFA Champions League will be shows on BT Sport .

It's available on Sky TV, with options available for the BT Sport app as well.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League in Germany

For the German fans, the UEFA Champions League also is available on Sky Deutschland .

Plans start at € 24.99 a month and include Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga live, as well as all Champions League matches till Summer 2021.