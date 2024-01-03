Fool Me Once star's creepy cult horror movie becomes big hit on Netflix Top 10

At the time of writing, the newest hit TV show on Netflix is Fool Me Once, a British mystery thriller based on the works of Harlan Coben, and it's currently basking in the top spot on the streamer's most-watched TV shows list.

However one of its stars, Richard Armitage, has also managed to find his way onto Netflix's other Top 10 list, for movies, with a several-year-old low-budget horror that has suddenly become a hit on the platform.

This movie is The Lodge, released in theaters in 2020, which quickly became one of the most-watched movies on Netflix UK when it was released at the beginning of January 2024. At the time of writing it's the third most-watched movie, beating even the recent Netflix blockbuster Rebel Moon.

The Lodge is about a man who leaves his wife for another woman, and then takes his two children from that first wife to spend Christmas with the new woman at the lodge she lives at. However, when there, bizarre and unexplainable events start to occur, that could be linked to this woman's cultist past and unresolved religious issues.

Richard Armitage stars as said duplicitous husband alongside Riley Keough as Grace, the new woman and Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh as the two children.

When it came out, The Lodge was fairly well-received by critics but it had a very limited theatrical run, and so only made a small dent in the US box office at just over $3 million. It wasn't even released in cinemas in other parts of the world, so its addition to Netflix could well be most people's first chance to see the movie.

The Lodge was produced by once-legendary horror studio Hammer Film Productions, and was directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, who are perhaps best known for their 2014 Austrian horror movie Goodnight Mommy.

While The Lodge is quite different to Richard Armitage's other Netflix Top 10 entry, Fool Me Once, it's not worlds apart either. Both feature deaths and cover-ups where there's more than meets the eye, and both also feature similar fates for Armitage's character (that we of course won't spoil!).

Given that The Lodge is trending on Netflix higher than many streamer originals, it's definitely well worth a watch, but only if you think spooky horror movies are for you. Otherwise, Fool Me Once is there to fill your Richard Armitage needs!