Former 'Coronation Street' star Katie McGlynn admits she worried about ‘career longevity’ when joining 'Hollyoaks'

New Hollyoaks cast member Katie McGlynn has admitted that she worried about the long-term future of her career when she signed up to the soap.

McGlynn, who turns 28 on 16th July, made her debut on Hollyoaks last week as Becky, a single mum who believes that 5G masts are dangerous, and who has become good friends with OCD sufferer Diane Hutchinson.

The role comes just under two years after she left Coronation Street as Sinead Osbourne, nee Tinker, who memorably passed away from cervical cancer.

Gone too soon: Katie as Coronation Street's cancer-stricken mum Sinead Osbourne (Image credit: ITV)

Explaining how the part came about, McGlynn reveals: “My agent said that Lucy Allen had joined as the new producer, and wanted me to have a look at the scripts for Becky. I know her from years ago; she gave me my job at Waterloo Road and was super bubbly and took me under her wing.

“So I read for the part, and then we had a meeting and she said ‘It’s yours if you want it.’

“I looked at the storyline, weighed it up and thought ‘Yeah, why not? I get to work again and do the job I love, it’s a great story and I’ll know people there.’”

Asked if she had any doubts about doing another soap so soon after leaving Coronation Street, McGlynn adds, “I was worried about longevity, career wise. I’ve heard people say that if you do more than one soap, you’re just classed as a soap actor.

“But I just go for the stories. If it’s a really good character and storyline, why does it matter? I’m just an actor and I want to act; I’m not bothered.

“As long as I like the storyline and the whole ensemble, then I don’t think it matters. And it’s a very different character.”

Troubled friendship: Becky with new pal Diane (Alex Fletcher, centre) and Diane's hubby Tony (Nick Pickard, left). (Image credit: Channel 4)

McGlynn gained critical acclaim for her tear-jerking performance as Coronation Street's Sinead, scooping the award for Best Serial Drama Performance at the NTA Awards in 2020.

But shortly after her triumph, the TV industry was blighted by COVID. Many productions were pulled, leaving the actress’s plans in disarray.

“You couldn’t make it up!” she laughs. “I did the NTAs, and it was amazing, and then the pandemic took off. I thought it would blow over, but it didn’t.

“I just used the time to be with my family, and because I’d been so busy, I quite liked the break. But then the break went on for a bit too long!

“I did manage to work last year, and did The Syndicate, which I loved. But things were in the pipeline, and we had meetings and then they’d get pulled.

“But I’m quite sensible. I didn’t know if I was going to work again [after Coronation Street] and I knew that I had to be prepared in case I didn’t. So I did save up when I was on Corrie, and I had my savings to fall back on.

“It’s a big decision [to leave] and you can’t presume you’re going to get work when you’ve left a job after six and a half years.”

