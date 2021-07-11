'Emmerdale' to air SHOCK exit for grieving Liam after Leanna's murder?

Emmerdale will see grieving Liam Cavanagh hit rock bottom next week following the tragic death of his daughter, Leanna. But when things get too tough for the local doctor he suddenly flees the village.

Soap fans were left shocked last week when it was revealed Leanna would be the one who met a grisly end after getting on the wrong side of village villain Meena Jutla.

There was much speculation about who would be the one to meet an untimely end after it was announced that Meena would claim her first victim in Emmerdale... and it turned out to be poor Leanna who was killed on her 18th birthday.

Emmerdale tragedy

Since Leanna's body was found in the river by Bernice Blackstock on her morning power walk, the police have been trying to work out what happened in the final moments of Leanna's life.

However, next week will see police reveal they don't believe the death was suspicious, leaving Meena secretly triumphant at her deception.

Little does everyone know, that while Meena is playing the concerned friend and neighbour, she is hiding the most sickening secret.

Meena is hiding a sickening secret. (Image credit: ITV)

As Gabby, Jacob and Liv all struggle with their guilt over Leanna's demise, they decide to hold a memorial for their friend. However, when Liam sees them all gathered at the bridge later on he is overcome with grief and lashes out, blaming Liv and Jacob for his daughter's death.

But while everyone is struggling to cope with what is happening, Meena can't help but relish the drama she has caused. Hitting rock bottom, Liam grabs the flowers at the memorial and rips them apart, utterly devastated that his daughter has been taken from him.

As Liam grieves he pushes everyone away, shutting himself into his own world of pain, and leaving his new wife Leyla at a loss over how to help him. She is later shocked once again when she realises Liam has been to the chapel of rest alone to see his daughter, worried that he is punishing himself for her death.

Poor Leanna was killed by Meena after discovering her dark secrets. (Image credit: ITV)

As everyone rallies around Liam, there is one surprising friend he has in Cain Dingle.

Having rejected Charles' attempts to offer his condolences, Liam goes to the cricket pavilion to be on his own. Once there he bumps into Cain, who offers his support in his own way, and soon the pair are sitting in silence together, sharing a drink.

But the pain of losing Leanna is just too much for Liam, and he torments himself by going to the bridge where her body was found. However, once there he can't cope and he soon gets in his car and quickly drives out of the village.

But where is Liam going? And how long will it be before he finds the strength to return to the village where his daughter died?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.